After a back-and-forth contest for much of the evening, the Owensboro High School girls basketball team finally pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held off Owensboro Catholic for a 38-33 district victory in front of a raucous crowd Friday night at the Sportscenter.
It was the Lady Devils’ first victory in the series since 2009 and also moves both teams into a tie for the top seed in the 9th District Tournament.
“Man, it’s fun,” said OHS coach Jansen Locher, whose team forced 18 turnovers in the victory. “There’s been so many years where this hasn’t been a competitive game, and we’ve been trying to tell our girls, ‘Keep working, we’ll get there.’ Last year, we fell a little bit short. Tonight, they stayed with it.
“Lindsey Gibson struggled all game long making shots, but a tie ball game with limited minutes left, she hit a big shot. My hat’s off to her. We know we might see (Catholic) again and we have to prepare for that. We’re going to celebrate tonight, we’re thrilled by the win, but it’s back to work tomorrow.”
Gibson knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:25 remaining that put OHS up 34-31, and after the Lady Devils (17-8, 5-1 9th District) held Catholic scoreless for nearly four minutes, Chandler Worth put in a layup to give OHS a five-point advantage with 42 seconds left.
Aubrey Randolph grabbed a rebound and scored on the putback to draw Catholic within 36-33 with 27.1 seconds to go, but K’Asia Palmer split a pair of free throws moments later for a four-point lead. After a Catholic miss and jump ball, Owensboro’s Unique Carter-Swanagan made 1-of-2 foul shots with 9.4 seconds left — and the Lady Aces were unable to respond from there.
Worth finished with 11 points to pace OHS, which committed 12 turnovers. A’Lyrica Hughes chipped in eight points.
Locher credited his team’s full-game defensive effort and togetherness for the victory.
“We preach it all year long,” he said. “If we have hustle and we have intensity for 32 minutes, we can be with anybody at the end. The last couple weeks, we’ve been hit or miss with that. Tonight, I felt like we brought it the entire game.
“When they stay together, we saw what can happen.”
Randolph tallied 10 points to lead the Lady Aces (18-7, 5-1), while Jenna Krampe tallied eight points.
“We didn’t take the mismatches that we had and attack them,” OCHS coach Michael Robertson said. “We sat back and played very passive, but Unique and A’Lyrica are both a handful, and you have to know where they are.
“It was a very frustrating night.”
Owensboro led 10-7 at the first break, but the Lady Aces answered back for a 20-17 advantage at intermission and a 27-23 edge through three periods.
The win is a step in the right direction, Locher said, but his team also has lofty goals for the postseason ahead.
“They’re thrilled about it,” he said of his players. “They understand that’s a big one, but it’s not the main one. We’ve still got bigger goals to go toward.
“We think they’re definitely one of the top teams in the region. We said all year that we can compete against the best teams, and tonight we proved it.”
OWENSBORO 10 7 6 15 — 38
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7 13 7 6 — 33
Owensboro (38) — Worth 11, Hughes 8, Carter-Swanagan 6, Moorman 4, Gibson 3, Palmer 3, Harris 1.
Owensboro Catholic (33) — Randolph 10, Krampe 8, Johnson 7, Hayden 5, La. Keelin 2, Le. Keelin 1.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 68, OWENSBORO 48The Aces jumped out to a 19-6 lead to start the game and never looked back in a game that secured an undefeated regular season in 9th District play and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
“Up to this point, we’ve had a great year, but we play again tomorrow,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said afterward. “You’re looked upon by how you finish the year. Up to this point, we’re real pleased, but there’s a whole lot more left. We need to enjoy this tonight and try to get back to work tomorrow.”
Brian Griffith poured in 26 points to lead Catholic (23-3, 6-0 9th District), which pushed its advantage to 37-23 at halftime and 51-35 at the end of the third quarter.
“He was tremendous,” Riley said of the senior point guard, who hit a trio of 3s in the process. “He was really good. He scored 26 points, and he didn’t take a ton of bad shots. He’s grown up a whole lot.”
Luke Beickman added 13 points for the Aces, while Tutt Carrico added 12 points and Parker Gray tallied 11 points.
“We didn’t turn it over,” Riley said of his team’s offensive success. “They live off turnovers, transition and offensive rebounds. The first time we played them, they scored 78 points and 35 of them were in transition. That was a big emphasis.
“You have got to keep them from scoring in transition. You got to get back, you got to get in front of them, and they got to make shots over the top of you. ... They didn’t kill us in transition, and we shot the ball well early. That covers up a lot of ills.”
Kenyata Carbon led the Red Devils (14-9, 4-2) with 13 points, but a fourth personal foul and subsequent technical foul ended his night with 1:50 left in the third frame. Kanye Johnson chipped in 10 points for OHS.
The win gives Catholic the top seed in the district tournament and cements Owensboro’s spot as the second seed, but Riley knows it’s not a guarantee by any stretch.
“The first game of the district (tournament) is always hard,” he said. “I don’t care, it’s just a hard game. Owensboro Catholic doesn’t beat Owensboro a lot, that’s just the way it is. When you can beat them, you’ve got to enjoy it. I’ve got so much respect for what Senior High’s done for so many years. Honestly, it’s a top-five program in the history of the state.”
OWENSBORO 8 15 12 13 — 48
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19 18 14 17 — 68
Owensboro (48) — Carbon 13, Johnson 10, Hume 6, Moss 6, Powell 5, Pendleton 2, Rogers 2, Sanders 2, Taylor 2.
Owensboro Catholic (68) — Griffith 26, Beickman 13, T. Carrico 12, Gray 11, V. Carrico 2, Hopgood 2, Sims 2.
