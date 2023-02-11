After a back-and-forth contest for much of the evening, the Owensboro High School girls basketball team finally pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and held off Owensboro Catholic for a 38-33 district victory in front of a raucous crowd Friday night at the Sportscenter.

It was the Lady Devils’ first victory in the series since 2009 and also moves both teams into a tie for the top seed in the 9th District Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.