Sydney Lovett scored the game-tying penalty kick to force overtime, and Olivia Wilkins’ score in a penalty-kick shootout sealed Owensboro’s 2-1 girls high school soccer win over district rival Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.
Chandler Worth recorded 17 saves in goal for the Lady Devils (2-1, 1-1 in 9th District), including a game-saving stop during penalty kicks.
Jolie Foster scored on a penalty kick earlier in the game for Apollo (1-3, 0-2).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 4, DAVIESS COUNTY 2
Maddie Hayden scored a pair of goals to lead the Lady Aces at home.
Mallary Bailey added a goal and two assists for Catholic (3-1, 2-0 in 9th District), which also got assists from Carmen Brauer and Jahaira Ward.
The Lady Panthers slipped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, MADISONVILLE- NORTH HOPKINS 0
Dax Sandifer and Ahmed Abdullahi both scored to lead the Panthers to victory at Deer Park.
Braden Dant and Cam Bell each had an assist for DC (3-0).
Madisonville fell to 3-2.
GOLF HORNETS TAKE ALL ‘A’ REGION
Max Gray earned medalist honors with a 37 and led Hancock County to a win in the boys 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Other scorers for the Hornets were Conner Napier (39), Dec Lewco (38) and Kolby Keown (43).
Owensboro Catholic was second (165) with contributions from Houston Danzer (39), John Wathen (41), J.T. Payne (42) and Noah Johnson (43).
McLean County placed third (195) behind scores from Zane Decker (47), Clay Brawner (49), H.B. Whitaker (49) and Carter Weldon.
Whitesville Trinity finished fourth (209) with scoring by Gavin Howard (45), Landon Huff (48), Isaac Reed (57) and Nolan Mills (59).
Hancock County and Catholic’s Houston Danzer and John Wathen will advance to the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament on Sept. 11 at Gibson Bay Golf Club in Richmond.
LADY ACES WIN ALL ‘A’ REGION
Owensboro Catholic captured the girls 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic title with a team score of 196 at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Scorers for the Lady Aces were Conleigh Osborne (43), Chloe Calitri (51), R.C. Porter (52) and Lanie Ann Osborne (50).
Edmonson County finished second (237), and McLean County was third (263) with scores from Anna Miller (64) and Kensley Cooten (64).
The Lady Aces will advance to the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament on Sept. 10 at Arlington Golf Club in Richmond.
VOLLEYBALL OWENSBORO SWEEPS MUHLENBERG
The Lady Devils captured a 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 win in their season opener at home.
Brooklyn Williams finished with eight kills for OHS; Mia Covington posted six kills and four assists; Addie McDaniel had six aces, 11 digs, two kills and two blocks; Kennedy Thompson added five aces and 17 digs; Addie Travis recorded four kills with three blocks; Ava Fincher passed for 14 assists with seven digs and two kills; Hanna Chancellor had three digs; Hannah Ashley finished with seven digs and two kills; and Kiersten Taylor chipped in two digs.
The Lady Mustangs fell to 0-2.
