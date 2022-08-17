Sydney Lovett scored the game-tying penalty kick to force overtime, and Olivia Wilkins’ score in a penalty-kick shootout sealed Owensboro’s 2-1 girls high school soccer win over district rival Apollo on Tuesday night at AHS.

Chandler Worth recorded 17 saves in goal for the Lady Devils (2-1, 1-1 in 9th District), including a game-saving stop during penalty kicks.

