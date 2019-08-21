Owensboro High School beat McLean County in five sets in volleyball on Tuesday.
OHS won 25-18, 21-25, 8-25, 25-17, 15-10 at Calhoun.
Krystell Pappas had eight kills and 10 assists. Armanda Pappas had seven kills, and Lainey Hayden had six kills. Kennedy Thompson had 13 assists.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3MUHLENBERG CO. 0
Trinity won at Muhlenberg County 28-26, 25-22, 25-21.
Morgan Kinsey had 10 kills for Trinity. Cassidy Morris had five blocks and Jenna McDowell had four blocks for Trinity. Abby Payne had five aces. Josie Aull had 16 assists. Taylor Pedley and Abby Payne played well on the back row for Trinity in its season opener.
MEADE COUNTY 3HANCOCK COUNTY 1
Haley Smith and Katie Blan had eight kills each for Hancock County. Blan also had seven digs. Emma Hurst had eight digs. Shelby Harpenau had seven kills. Cameron Blan had 25 assists.
BOYSSOCCERMUHLENBERG CO. 3LYON COUNTY
Kye Morse, Camden Newman and Dylan Niemi each scored goals for Muhlenberg County in its first win of the season.
Andrew Carver and Ruben Garcia each had assists. Tyson Shanks had six saves for the Mustangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.