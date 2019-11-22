The Owensboro Lady Devils truly had an up-and-down season in 2018-19, particularly in their first 15 games.
The Lady Devils streaked from the gate with six consecutive victories, then dropped nine in a row. OHS was more balanced the rest of the way, finishing 13-17 overall and dropping a 59-56 heartbreaker in the first round of the 9th District Tournament to eventual 3rd Region runner-up Apollo.
This season, Owensboro will be looking for more start-to-finish consistency and must overcome the loss of star guard Amaya Curry, who transferred to Apollo for her sophomore year.
"Our numbers are good, and we've had some great sessions in the preseason with this group," Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher said. "We have a lot of talented and young girls on our roster, and we're excited to see what they can accomplish once they gain some varsity experience."
Owensboro will look to veteran Mykael Winstead, a mercurial 5-foot-4 senior guard for both leadership and production. She averaged 9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game as a junior.
"We'll be leaning on her experience," Locher said of Winstead. "She's a quality defender who leads us in steals, and she's a great rebounder for her size. She's worked hard to develop her shot, and I think she'll be improved in that area this season."
OHS will also be counting on 5-5 junior forward Lyric Lawrence (3.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and 5-11 senior power forward Nia Gonzo (4.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
"Lyric was a part-time starter last year, and she has shown the most improvement of anyone with her jump shot," Locher said. "She's going to have to score the ball more for us this season, and I believe she'll respond to that challenge.
"If Nia uses her size and strength the right way she's looking at a double-double night in and night out."
Two other guards who figure to make a splash are Melia Moorman, a 5-5 freshman who got some varsity experience near the end of last season, and A'Lyrica Hughes, a 5-7 eighth-grader.
On the mend, meanwhile, is 5-foot-7 junior power forward Kaylyn Sowders, who underwent shoulder surgery in August and may not be back until late January.
"It's a wait-and-see situation with Kaylyn," Locher said. "She has a bulldog mentality on the court that we need, and we hope to get her back sooner than later."
Locher is looking for improved defense which, in turn, could ignite the offense.
"We have to cause some chaos, get some steals that lead to layups -- that's what our identity needs to be," Locher said. "We were seventh in the state in total rebounds last season, and we've got to attack the glass like that again, make sure we get some second and third opportunities to score.
"I also think we can be a good half-court defense team with our personnel."
Moreover, Locher will be looking for improvement at the free-throw line, where OHS shot just over 60% last season.
"We get a lot of chances at the foul line, and we need to be able to take advantage of them," Locher said. "In some of our best wins last season, we hit big free throws at the end of games. In some of our close losses, we missed free throws late -- so, it's a very important part of the game."
