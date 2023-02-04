After falling behind by 20 points midway through the third quarter, the Owensboro High School girls basketball team turned up the defensive pressure and turned on the jets to capture a 54-47 overtime victory over district foe Apollo on Friday at OHS.
OHS trailed 37-17 with 3:30 left in the third period before erupting on a 24-4 scoring outburst into the fourth quarter — with Chandler Worth splitting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 41-41 with 1:57 remaining in the game. OHS took a brief lead on a foul shot by A’Lyrica Hughes with 1:11 to go, and two ties and two lead changes later, OHS held a 44-43 advantage. Apollo’s Kennedy Lane went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line with 5.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
After that, however, it was all Lady Devils (16-6, 4-1 9th District).
Owensboro’s Melia Moorman scored a layup, drew a foul and converted the traditional three-point play to cap off a 7-0 run for a 51-44 lead with 1:30 left in the extra period, and the Lady Devils held on from there.
“I think we just finally found a gear that we’d been looking for all night,” said OHS coach Jansen Locher, whose team used an uptempo, frenetic pace to force turnovers and get easy buckets down the stretch. “Apollo played great, it was probably one of their better games they’ve played all year long. They were gelling together. I saw an enthusiasm out of them that I hadn’t seen in a long time, so it was hard for us to match that early, match their intensity they had, their energy — they were smiling and having fun, and we just weren’t.
“Once we found that gear, we got a couple buckets — we know that we can do that. It’s not the first time that we’ve done that this year, making a second-half comeback. We know we’re capable of it, but we have to make sure that we don’t get down like that in games. There’s no reason for us to get down like that. But I’m proud of our girls, believing that we can come back. We did enough to win the game.”
Apollo (7-16, 0-5) held a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 26-17 advantage into halftime. The E-Gals jumped out of intermission on an 11-0 run, taking a 37-17 lead on Taraya Thompson’s basket with 3:30 left in the third frame.
“In the first half, I thought we did a decent job of taking care of the ball,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We were making the extra pass and finding the open man when they doubled us. We were limiting them to one shot in our zone (defense) and doing a great job of forcing them to take outside shots, limiting paint touches.
“In the second half, I felt like we took quick shots multiple possessions in a row that led to one of our key players picking up a foul trying to stop them in transition.”
Kennedy Lane led all scorers with 17 points, while Jennifer Lee and Gracie Survant added 10 points apiece for Apollo. Though it was a “heartbreaker,” Payne said, there was a silver lining for her squad.
“On a positive note, we had a lot of fight in us,” she said. “The girls did everything we asked them to do. We defended, we got back in transition, but we couldn’t take care of the ball down the stretch.”
Unique Carter-Swanagan led the Lady Devils with 12 points, while Hughes finished with 10 points.
“I’m proud of them,” Locher said of his players. “We had a lot of fouls called, but the way that we play, that’s going to happen some nights. Some calls aren’t going to go your way. The crowd really got behind us, and I think that caused (Apollo) to miss some free throws that helped. For our girls to stay with it, keep listening to us, trying to do what we ask them to do — Unique hit a couple of big 3s in that run that really propelled us.
“The resiliency of our girls is awesome, but it helps that we’ve been in this situation a couple of times before, and we know we can do it.”
Both teams play again Saturday, with Owensboro traveling to face Henderson County and Apollo hitting the road to play at Hancock County.
OWENSBORO 8 9 6 21 10 — 54
Apollo (47) — Lane 17, Lee 10, Survant 10, Thompson 8, Sapp 4.
Owensboro (54) — Carter-Swanagan 12, Hughes 10, Moorman 7, Worth 6, Harris 5, Phillips 4, Greer 3, Palmer 3, Gibson 2, E. Wilkins 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO 65, APOLLO 39The Red Devils opened the game on an 18-2 tear and never looked back in a district victory at home.
Jonathan Moss scored 16 points to pace OHS (14-7, 4-1 9th District), Ji Webb produced 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Talas Taylor notched 11 points. Kenyata Carbon, though limited to eight points, recorded eight rebounds, five steals and three assists. Cayman Powell dished four assists, as well.
OHS coach Rod Drake credited his team’s focus as practice, despite a tumultuous week of limited time and school disruptions from weather, for its success Friday night.
“We had some quality practices, I think that translated over to tonight’s game,” he said. “We got to do some things. Practice is the best time for these guys right now. We get to do maintenance work, get to do do-overs. ... We had a good week of practice. They bought into it, so I hope they continue to develop there.
“We came out ready to play, and I attribute that to practice. Our last ball game, we had a pretty good second half against Hopkinsville (a 67-66 win), where we played extremely well in the fourth quarter, and that carried over into the entire game tonight.”
Owensboro pushed its lead to 34-11 at halftime before cruising in the second half. Zjhan Tutt scored 16 points to pace Apollo (7-16, 0-5), while Kobe Kelly added 10 points.
The Eagles play again Saturday at Logan County, while OHS returns to action Tuesday at Bowling Green as part of the Red Devils’ tough end-of-year slate.
“We just have to get better,” Drake said. “We very easily could go 0-4 these next couple weeks, or we could go 4-0. Regardless, we’re playing quality teams going into the district tournament. ... I figured we’d be playing our best basketball at the end of the year, so it worked out perfect for us.”
Before Friday’s game, Drake was recognized for winning his 250th career contest earlier this season.
“First of all, I’ve got probably the best coaching staff in the state,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to coach quality players and good, young men. Our school administrators have stuck by us during some lean times, so I’ve just been blessed to be in a good situation.”
OWENSBORO 18 16 15 16 — 65
Apollo (39) — Tutt 16, Kelly 10, Hardin 5, Bellmar 3, Franey 2, Martin 2, Dixon 1.
Owensboro (65) — Moss 16, Webb 12, Taylor 11, Carbon 8, Hume 6, Howard 3, Powell 3, Johnson 2, Rogers 2, Sanders 2.
