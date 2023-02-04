After falling behind by 20 points midway through the third quarter, the Owensboro High School girls basketball team turned up the defensive pressure and turned on the jets to capture a 54-47 overtime victory over district foe Apollo on Friday at OHS.

OHS trailed 37-17 with 3:30 left in the third period before erupting on a 24-4 scoring outburst into the fourth quarter — with Chandler Worth splitting a pair of free throws to tie the game at 41-41 with 1:57 remaining in the game. OHS took a brief lead on a foul shot by A’Lyrica Hughes with 1:11 to go, and two ties and two lead changes later, OHS held a 44-43 advantage. Apollo’s Kennedy Lane went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line with 5.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

