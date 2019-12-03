A'Lyrica Hughes scored 18 points, and Lyric Lawrence finished with 15 points as the Owensboro High School girls' basketball team topped Evansville Bosse, 54-49, in the season-opener Monday in Evansville.
Nia Gonzo finished with 12 points for OHS, as well.
Millai Madison scored 23 points to lead Bosse.
OWENSBORO 9-11-17-17--54
EVANSVILLE BOSSE 10-5-20-14--49
Owensboro (54) -- Hughes 18, Lawrence 15, Gonzo 12, Smith 4, Katerina Hrabalikova 3, Pappas 2.
Evansville Bosse (49) -- Madison 23, Harris 8, Smelser 6, Woolfolk 5, Bell 3, Baker 3, Edwards 1.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 57, CASTLE (IND.) 49
Hannah McKay scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the Lady Aces' victory in Newburgh.
Caroline Head added 13 points for Catholic, which outscored Castle 16-8 in the final period. Isabella Henning and Spencer Harvey chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Josie Freeman scored 11 points for Castle, and Megan Kain had 10.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16-10-15-16--57
CASTLE 15-14-12-8--49
Owensboro Catholic (57) -- McKay 21, Head 13, Henning 11, Harvey 10, Moore 2.
Castle (49) -- Freeman 11, Kain 10, Harpenau 9, Martinez 8, Niehaus 7, Barton 2, Moore 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 53, FREDERICK FRAIZE 43
Josie Aull scored 20 points and hit five 3-pointers in the win at Trinity. Cassidy Morris scored 13 points and Katherine Hibbit added 10 for Trinity.
Olivia Weatherholt scored 14 points and Lindsey Thurman had 10 for Fredrick Fraize.
CLOVERPORT 12-8-11-12 -- 43
TRINITY 14-12-15-12 -- 53
Cloverport (43) -- Weatherholt 14, Lindsey Thurman 10, Hurst 8, Nottingham 5, Bennett 4, Dupin 2.
Trinity (53) -- Aull 20, Morris 13, Hibbit 10, Hatfield 4, Graham 4, McDowell 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 58, BUTLER COUNTY 50
Hancock County made eight 3-pointers, and Bailey Poole had four 3s on the way to 14 points for Hancock County. Karmin Riley had 19 points to lead Hancock County in Morgantown.
Taylin Clark scored 28 points to lead Butler County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 7-16-10-25 -- 58
BUTLER COUNTY 11-5-12-22 -- 50
Hancock (58) -- K. Riley 19, Poole 14, H. Riley 9, Kratzer 8, Duncan 5, Roberts 3.
Butler (50) -- Clark 28, Cardwell 7, Taylor 7, Phelps 6, Embry 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY 69, JOHN HARDIN 56
Rachel Snyder poured in 25 points and hauled in 16 rebounds to lead the Lady Cougars in Leitchfield.
Kenzie Renfrow added 14 points for Grayson County.
Sharon Tidwell paced John Hardin with 21 points.
JOHN HARDIN 4-14-21-17--56
GRAYSON COUNTY 19-18-12-21--69
John Hardin (56) -- Tidwell 21, Graves 8, Graham 8, Clay 6, Young 6, Coleman 5, Johnson 2.
Grayson County (69) -- R. Snyder 25, Renfrow 14, B. Snyder 9, Robinson 6, Dennis 4, Riggs 4, Vincent 3, Cave 2, Nash 1, Kiper 1.
LOGAN COUNTY 63, OHIO COUNTY 55
Kelsey Kennedy and Camden Sandefur scored 15 points apiece for Ohio County, as the Lady Eagles fell in their season opener at Russellville.
Heaven Vanover and Rain Embry added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Peyton Vanzant scored 14 points to lead the Lady Cougars, who outscored Ohio County 20-11 in the decisive third quarter. Paige Vanzant added 13 points, and Kennedy Nichols chipped in 11 points.
OHIO COUNTY 12-16-11-16--55
LOGAN COUNTY 12-13-20-18--63
Ohio County (55) -- Kennedy 15. Sandefur 15. Vanover 11, Embry 10, Probus 4.
Logan County (63) -- Pe. Vanzant 14, Pa. Vanzant 13, Nichols 11, Ka. Costello 6, Ke. Costello 6, Christian 5, White 5, Hinton 3.
BOYS' BASKETBALLWHITESVILLE TRINITY 81, FREDERICK FRAIZE 56
Kevin Foster scored 15 points as the Raiders rolled in their season-opener in Whitesville.
Landon Huff added 11 points, and Brenden Wathen finished with 10 points for Trinity.
Noah Pate poured in 28 points to pace the Aces, with Devon Farris chipping in 11 points.
FREDERICK FRAIZE 8-28-4-16--56
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 29-14-22-16--81
Frederick Fraize (56) -- Pate 28, Farris 11, Carr 6, Hedges 5, Jennings 3, Gelding 2, Lagadinos 1.
Whitesville Trinity (81) -- Foster 15, Huff 11, Wathen 10, B. Goetz 8, Hall 7, Boarman 6, Mills 4, E. Howard 4, Dickens 3, Edge 3, Hernandez 3, Smith 3, N. Goetz 2, G. Howard 2.
