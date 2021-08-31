Sydney Lovett scored two goals and passed for two assists as Owensboro High School claimed a 9-0 girls’ soccer victory over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday in Franklin.
Evelyn Pierson and Addyson Riney added two goals apiece for the Lady Devils (3-2), who also got one goal and one assist from both Abby Beck and Ella Bratcher. Alli Hardison scored a goal, and Natalie LaMar and JaNyiah Wimberly dished one assist apiece.
Chandler Worth made two saves in goal for the shutout.
OHS plays again Thursday when it hosts Union County at 7:30 p.m.
