Unique Carter-Swanagan scored 25 points, highlighted by 12 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Owensboro High School to a 48-43 come-from-behind victory over Breckinridge County in the 3rd Region Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.
With the win, OHS (21-10) advances to face 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic (24-9) for the 3rd Region championship Sunday at 3 p.m.
“It’s awesome,” Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher said afterward. “We said at the very beginning of the year it’s us against everybody, and all we want to do is give ourselves a chance. Don’t listen to anybody outside, stay together — and that’s what we did.
“It’s a great opportunity. We get to play for a regional championship. I’m happy for the city of Owensboro because they’re going to get a good one tomorrow, going against Owensboro Catholic. It’s exciting. I’m thrilled for our girls, I’m thrilled for my coaches, and I’m thrilled for our fans.”
Consecutive steals and layups by Owensboro senior guard A’Lyrica Hughes, followed by a conventional three-point play by Carter-Swanagan, erased a six-point deficit and put the Lady Devils up 31-30 with 4:52 left — their first lead since early in the second quarter. OHS used a 14-2 run, powered by seven points from Hughes and a 3-pointer by Lindsey Gibson, to build a 38-32 edge with 1:56 remaining.
Breckinridge County (25-8) cut the lead to three points twice down the stretch, but Carter-Swanagan sank 8-of-10 foul shots in the final 1:38 to keep the Lady Tigers at bay.
For the game, OHS shot 30.4% from the field, including 3-of-17 from 3-point range (17.6%), but converted 17-of-25 free throws (68%) with only six turnovers.
Caroline Lucas scored 22 points for Breck, which shot 39% from the floor, 4-of-12 from beyond the arc (33.3%) and 7-of-8 at the foul stripe (87.5%), but the Lady Tigers were undone by 16 turnovers.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 7 10 15 — 43
Owensboro (48) — Carter-Swanagan 25, Palmer 8, Hughes 7, Gibson 3, Worth 3, Moorman 2.
Breckinridge County (43) — Lucas 22, Grimes 13, Mitchell 5, Carby 3.
(0) comments
