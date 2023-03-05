Unique Carter-Swanagan scored 25 points, highlighted by 12 points in the fourth quarter, to lead Owensboro High School to a 48-43 come-from-behind victory over Breckinridge County in the 3rd Region Girls Basketball Tournament semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Sportscenter.

With the win, OHS (21-10) advances to face 9th District rival Owensboro Catholic (24-9) for the 3rd Region championship Sunday at 3 p.m.

