Owensboro High School seventh-grader Georgia Warren finished 18th in the girls’ 1-meter diving portion of the KHSAA Swimming & Diving Championships on Thursday at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center in Lexington.
Warren posted a 150.80 score in the preliminaries, earning a chance to advance to the semifinals. In the following round, Warren finished at 235.05 — putting her in 18th for the competition.
Henry Clay senior Van McKinley won the state title at 503.15, followed by Madison Southern senior Flanary Patterson (463.95), Lexington Catholic senior Mackie Redford (435.70), Cooper eighth-grader Peytton Moore (411.20) and Madison Southern eighth-grader Reagan Patterson (405.35).
Owensboro sophomore Abby Warren finished 37th (64.85).
Scoring for the boys’ diving championships were unavailable from KHSAA.
The state swim meet will resume Friday and conclude Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.