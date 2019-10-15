Amanda Pappas had nine kills, five blocks, 15 digs and two assists to drive visiting Owensboro past Ohio County 25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13 in a five-set high school volleyball thriller in Hartford.
Other contributors for the Lady Devils included Audretta Tyler (22 digs), Brooklyn Williams (4 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (25 digs, 2 assists, 3 aces), Kennedy Thompson (12 assists, 11 digs), Krystell Pappas (14 digs, 16 assists, 11 kills), Mia Covington (6 kills, 4 blocks), Mykael Winstead (9 kills, 4 digs, 2 assists), and Addie McDaniel (2 kills).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.