Carley Embry had three goals and Kinsey Embry had a pair as visiting Ohio County posted a 10-0 girls' high school soccer victory over 10th District rival Muhlenberg County on Tuesday night in Greenville.
Also scoring for the Lady Eagles were Kendra Calloway, Keely Addington, Maci Tichenor, Ella Gaddis and Gracie Hall.
The victory improved Ohio County to 9-5 overall and a perfect 4-0 against district competition.
Muhlenberg County slipped to 8-9, 2-2.
VOLLEYBALLWHITESVILLE TRINITY SWEEPS McLEAN
The Lady Raiders swept McLean County at Whitesville.
Stat leaders for Trinity included Josie Aull (3 aces, 16 assists, 7 digs), Avery Barnett (2 aces, 3 kills, 5 assists), Lexie Barnett (5 digs), Josie Booker (2 digs), Morgan Kinsey (8 kills, 5 digs), Jenna McDowell (2 kills), Cassidy Morris (2 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks), Hannah Nash (11 kills, 5 digs), Abby Payne (2 digs), and Taylor Pedley (2 assists, 10 digs).
Trinity improved to 8-11, while McLean County fell to 2-15.
MONDAY RESULTMUHLENBERG COUNTY 4, RUSSELLVILLE 0
The Lady Mustangs got goals from Rilen Gettings, Hannah Slaughter, Abby Dukes and Brooklyn Whitehouse in a shutout victory at Russellville.
Slaughter and Felippa Kingdon had assists, with goalkeeper Kyley Byrd saving three shots.
SATURDAY RESULTBOYS' GOLFMUSTANGS WINOWN INVITATIONAL
Muhlenberg County won its own invitational golf tournament at Central City Country Club.
The Mustangs finished at 320 to outdistance runner-up Owensboro Catholic (337), which featured individual first-place finisher Jakob Wellman (71).
Muhlenberg scorers included Camden Harris (78), James Soderling (80), Nolan Nofsinger (81) and Gavin Huss (81).
In addition to Wellman, Catholic's scoring came from third-place individual Reece Higdon (75), Sam Mitchell (95) and Noah Johnson (96).
Ohio County was fourth (344), featuring Stephen Early (79), Lain Romero (89), Jacob Blackburn (87) and Seth Moore (89).
Owensboro was sixth (348), featuring Jack Lashbrook (80), Lucas Lyons (84), James Rhineburger (92) and Will Hume (92).
Muhlenberg County "B" was 11th (432), featuring Cooper Fogle (95), Clay Rager (108), Caden Yates (114) and Rupp Bell (115).
Twelve teams competed in the event.
