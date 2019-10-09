Carley Embry scored three goals and dished out two assists as Ohio County captured the 10th District Girls' Soccer Tournament title with a 6-0 win over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Hartford.
Kendra Calloway finished with one goal and an assist for the Lady Eagles (13-6-0), who also got goals from Keeley Addington and Isabelle Abney. Sydney Schrader chipped in one assist.
Gracie Hall recorded one save in the shutout effort.
Muhlenberg County fell to 11-11-1, with both teams set to advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
VOLLEYBALLLADY ACES TOP OHS
Owensboro Catholic defeated Owensboro 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 at OCHS to earn the top seed in the upcoming 9th District Tournament.
The Lady Aces (20-10, 5-1 in district) were led by Cecilia Clemens with 31 assists, three kills, five blocks and three aces; Isabelle Wright with 13 kills, two blocks and six digs; Cassidy Towery with eight kills, two aces and 10 digs; Cate Sites with nine kills and two blocks; and Madeline Castlen with five kills and five blocks.
Other contributors for Catholic included Jenna Glenn (five digs), Jayden Bickett (two digs); Allie Hamilton (five digs); and Clara Bach (three assists).
Owensboro slipped to 12-20, 0-6.
APOLLO DEFEATS HANCOCK COUNTY
The E-Gals rolled to a 25-17, 25-18, 25-7 win over the Lady Hornets at Eagle Arena.
Whitley Chambers paced Apollo (16-10) with 11 kills and two blocks, while Natalie Ewing added eight kills and two blocks. Brylee Rhodes finished with six kills and six blocks, and Tallie Satterfield recorded 22 assists, four blocks, five aces and seven digs.
Other contributors for the E-Gals included Hallie Wilson (seven digs) and Anslee Hopewell (five digs, four aces).
Hancock County fell to 13-16.
