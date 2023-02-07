Camryn Kennedy produced 20 points to lead Ohio County to a 61-55 girls high school basketball victory Monday night at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Ella Decker added 17 points for the Lady Eagles (6-16).
Sarah Payne scored 16 points for the Lady Raiders (3-20), and Josie Aull finished with 15 points. Kenzie McDowell chipped in 10 points.
OHIO COUNTY 18 13 11 19 — 61
Ohio County (61) — Kennedy 20, Decker 17, Segers 6, Hill 5, Wilson 5, Gray 4, Milam 2, Rhoades 2.
Trinity (55) — Payne 16, Aull 15, McDowell 10, M. McDaniel 8, E. McDaniel 6.
HANCOCK COUNTY 51, MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS 47
Bailey Poole scored 20 points, passed for five assists and swiped three steals in a win in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts added 16 points with 10 rebounds and scored her 1,000th point in the victory. Ella House produced 10 points with three steals, and Emma Morris also finished with three steals for the Lady Hornets (15-10).
Amari Lovan and Destiny Whitsell scored 14 points apiece for Madisonville (16-7).
MADISONVILLE 11 4 12 20 — 47
HANCOCK COUNTY 16 8 15 12 — 51
Madisonville (47) — Lovan 14, Whitsell 14, Hallum 8, Barber 3, Sword 3, Carney 2, Johnson 2, Noffsinger 1.
Hancock County (51) — Poole 20, Li. Roberts 16, House 10, Morris 3, Gay 1, Keown 1.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 53, OWENSBORO 39
Kayleigh Huffines scored 13 points, and Elizabeth Grimes and Caroline Lucas each scored 12 points in Breck County’s win at OHS.
The Lady Tigers (20-5) won their seventh straight.
Owensboro (16-8) was led by A’Lyrica Hughes with 10 points.
Breckinridge County (53) — Huffines 13, Lucas 12, Grimes 12, Carby 5, Mitcham 5, Mooreman 3, A. Hinton 3.
Owensboro (39) — Hughes 10, Paige 5, Moorman 4, Worth 4, Palmer 4, Carter-Swanagan 3, Greer 3.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 71, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 48
Elijah Decker scored 18 points to pace the Eagles in a win at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Parker Culbertson finished with 17 points for Ohio County (20-6).
Landon Huff scored 12 points to pace Trinity (11-13), while Nathan Hernandez and Hayden Aull posted 11 and 10 points, respectively.
OHIO COUNTY 14 22 13 22 — 71
Ohio County (71) — Decker 18, Culbertson 17, Kennedy 9, Morse 7, Lindsey 5, Young 6, Cotton 5, Ward 3, Allen 1.
Trinity (48) — Huff 12, Hernandez 11, Aull 10, Hatfield 5, Smith 4, Howard 3, Goetz 2, Mills 1,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.