Kelsey Kennedy led a balanced attack with 11 points as Ohio County rolled past visiting Owensboro 54-29 in a girls' high school basketball game on Thursday night in Hartford.
The Lady Eagles built up a 20-9 first-half lead before outscoring the Lady Devils 18-11 in the third period to pull away.
Addie Bullock added 10 points for Ohio County (1-1).
OHS (1-1) was led by A'Lyrica Hughes, who scored 11 points.
OWENSBORO 7-2-11-9 -- 29
OHIO COUNTY 11-9-18-16 -- 54
Owensboro (29) -- Hughes 11, Lawrence 7, Gonzo 4, Williams 4, Smith 2, Worth 1.
Ohio County (54) -- Kennedy 11, Bullock 10, Sandefur 8, Embry 6, Gaddis 6, Vanover 5, Hudnall 5, Probus 3.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 60, DAVIESS COUNTY 47
The visiting Lady Tigers turned up the defensive heat and pulled away in the second half against the Lady Panthers.
Isabel Grimes led Breckinridge County (2-0) with 17 points, with teammates Aleigha Mucker and Natalee Tabor each scoring 14 points.
Daviess County (0-1) was paced by Adylan Ayer, who scored a game-best 18 points. Katie Mewes added 14 for the Lady Panthers.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11-13-21-15 -- 60
DAVIESS COUNTY 11-15-16-5 -- 47
Breckinridge County (60) -- Grimes 17, Mucker 14, Tabor 14, McDaniels 8, Henning 3, S. Tucker 5.
Daviess County (47) -- Ayer 18, Mewes 14, Daugherty 7, Payne 4, Glenn 2, Paige 2.
MCLEAN COUNTY 60,SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 57
Bailie Walker scored 18 points as the visiting Lady Cougars won at Reo, Ind.
Alyssa Burrough scored 14 and Kamryn McMahon added 13 for McLean County (2-0).
Alex Stoermer poured in a game-best 34 points for the Lady Rebels, who also got 12 points from Trinity Britton.
McLean County (60) -- Walker 18, Burrough 14, McMahon 13, Patterson 6, Hampton 6, Rush 2, Frailley 1.
South Spencer (57) -- Stoermer 34, Britton 12, Burns 8, Erwin 3.
GRAYSON COUNTY 73, WARREN CENTRAL 70 (OT)
Kenzie Renfrow scored 32 points and dished seven assists as the Lady Cougars prevailed in an overtime thriller in Bowling Green.
Rachael Snyder added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Grayson County (2-0).
Warren Central (0-2) was paced by Krisheana Johnson, who scored 18 points.
GRAYSON COUNTY 11-28-11-15-8 -- 73
WARREN CENTRAL 13-14-14-24-5 -- 70
Grayson County (73) -- Renfrow 32, R. Snyder 21, B. Snyder 9, Riggs 3, Nash 2, Robinson 2, Kiper 2, Cage 2.
Warren Central (70) -- Johnson 18, Leach 12, Lewis 10, Ray 9, Robinson 7, Connor 6, Whitfield 6, Anthony 2.
BOYSHENDERSON COUNTY 53, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 50
Stephen McGuire led a balanced attack as the host Colonels escaped with a narrow three-point win over the Raiders.
Landon Hall and Ethan Howard tied for game scoring honors with 14 points each for Whitesville Trinity (0-2), which also got 11 points from Denver Dickens.
Henderson County improved to 1-1.
Whitesville Trinity (50) -- Hall 14, Howard 14, Dickens 11, Goetz 3, Huff 3, Edge 3, Wathen 2.
Henderson County (53) -- McGuire 12, Dixon 9, Bugg 7, Curry 6, Sanners 4, Lyons 4, Fulkerson 3, Raley 3, Skinner 3, Reed 2.
LARUE COUNTY 80, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 65
Mark Goode poured in 28 points and Chase Childress added 25, including seven 3-pointers, as LaRue County defeated the Fighting Tigers in Harned.
LaRue led 24-21 at the first break before going on a 30-15 second-quarter run to pull away.
Kaeveon Mitchell scored 25 points to lead Breckinridge County (1-1), which also got 14 points from Kason Morris and 12 points from Justin Shrewsberry.
LARUE COUNTY 24-30-12-14 -- 80
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 21-15-15-14 -- 65
LaRue County (80) -- Goode 28, Ch. Childress 25, Ca. Childress 12, Trumbo 9, Belton 6.
Breckinridge County (65) -- Mitchell 25, Morris 14, Shrewsberry 12, B. Lucas 9, Irwin 4, Crist 1.
