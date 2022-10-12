The Ohio County High School girls soccer team will play for a regional title for the second consecutive year after capturing a 2-0 victory against Daviess County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.

The Lady Eagles (13-6) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic in Thursday’s regional championship game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.