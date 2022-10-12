The Ohio County High School girls soccer team will play for a regional title for the second consecutive year after capturing a 2-0 victory against Daviess County in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals Tuesday night at Apollo High School’s Eagle Stadium.
The Lady Eagles (13-6) will advance to face Owensboro Catholic in Thursday’s regional championship game.
“They came in excited, they came in ready to do some big things,” said Ohio County coach Courtney Calloway, whose squad defeated the Lady Aces in last year’s regional finale. “They were told often through the season that, because we lost so many girls last season, that this one wasn’t going to be it. But they want to prove others wrong and even prove something to themselves.
“Tonight, the thing that we really wanted to work on was playing as a whole and playing together. It was very evident that we were able to do that.”
Both teams had their chances during the first half but neither side broke through until Emily Goff scored with 8:24 remaining until halftime — giving Ohio County a 1-0 lead at intermission.
After a back-and-forth start to the game, Calloway added, getting the first score was a motivational lift for her squad.
“We don’t play on a turf surface very often, so sometimes that’s even intimidating,” she said. “Us getting those kinks out on how to move the ball and then getting that first goal was what we needed to be the cherry on top, to really get the momentum going.”
The Lady Eagles padded their lead with 30:45 left in the game when a foul in the box led to Skylar Gray scoring on a penalty kick.
Daviess County (12-9) worked to find chances down the wings but was thwarted by Ohio County goalkeeper Sophie Gaddis, along with multiple shots that bounced off the goal frame.
“She has really worked on not overthinking and just committing to the ball and trusting her defense,” Calloway said of Gaddis, a junior in her first year as a starter. “Skylar Gray being a senior in the back, her and Sophie have really started working well together. Paige Brandon has been dealing with some illnesses but she’s back, and they’re all connecting right now and it’s looking really nice.”
Now, the Lady Eagles turn to face a familiar foe in Owensboro Catholic. Ohio County fell 10-0 to the Lady Aces on Sept. 20 but played without Gaddis in goal.
“For us, we’re just living each moment and we are embracing it,” Calloway added. “Our goal is, on Thursday, to play as a team and never stop. Unfortunately, the last time we played Catholic, our goalie was out so they were able to get some really good goals.
“They’re a great team, but for us, our goal is to never stop working together. In a soccer game, that’s the beauty of it, the game isn’t over until that very last second — just never giving up and constantly pushing together and utilizing our strengths when we can.”
