Rain Embry scored 22 points to lead the Ohio County High School girls basketball team to a 60-59 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 10th District Tournament championship game Friday night in Greenville.
Addie Bullock finished with 14 points for the Lady Eagles (17-13), and Camryn Kennedy added 11 points.
Brooklyn Stewart scored 21 points to pace the Lady Mustangs (10-16), and Sarah-Cate Boggess had 20 points.
Both teams will move on to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 19 18 12 10 — 59
OHIO COUNTY 10 8 17 25 — 60
Muhlenberg County (59) — Stewart 21, Boggess 20, Fields 8, Proffitt 8, Cox 1, Wilkins 1.
Ohio County (60) — Embry 22, Bullock 14, Kennedy 11, Gaddis 5, Vanover 4, Decker 2, Sandefur 2.
BOYS 11th DISTRICT MEADE COUNTY 59, HANCOCK COUNTY 47
Ryan Ogle scored 13 points and Kaleb Keown added 12 points as the Hornets fell in the 11th District Tournament championship game in Harned.
Evan Ferry added 11 points for Hancock County (14-16).
Trent Knoop scored 17 points for the Green Wave (11-16), Blake Edwards posted 14 points, and Peyton Johnston chipped in 10 points.
Both teams will move on to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
MEADE COUNTY 19 15 11 14 — 59
HANCOCK COUNTY 12 11 7 17 — 47
Meade County (59) — Knoop 17, Edwards 14, Johnston 10, Parker 7, Beavin 5, Hardesty 4, Scott 2.
Hancock County (47) — Ogle 13, Keown 12, Ferry 11, Powers 9, Brown 2.
12th DISTRICT GRAYSON COUNTY 58, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 56
Hunter Tomes scored on a floater in the lane at the buzzer to lift the Cougars to a win in the 12th District Tournament title game in Morgantown.
Landon Huff scored 16 points for the Raiders (16-15), Landon Smith added 12 points, and Nathan Hernandez chipped in 10 points.
River Blanton had 27 points for Grayson County (14-14), and Keegan Sharp finished with 11 points.
Both teams will advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 9 16 18 13 — 56
GRAYSON COUNTY 10 12 16 20 — 58
Whitesville Trinity (56) — Huff 16, Smith 12, Hernandez 10, Wright 7, Goetz 4, Howard 3, Hatfield 2, Payne 2.
Grayson County (58) — Blanton 27, Sharp 11, McCrady 9, Horn 8, Tomes 2, Bratcher 1.
