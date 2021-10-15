HARTFORD — After a 13-year drought, the Lady Eagles are region champions.
Ohio County High School broke through behind a pair of late goals by Carly Embry to capture a 2-1 victory over Owensboro Catholic in the 3rd Region Girls Soccer Tournament championship game in front of a large, raucous crowd Thursday night at Jake Russell Soccer Field.
“It’s really weird, I was on the last Ohio County soccer team to win a region title,” said Lady Eagles coach Courtney Calloway, as her players celebrated around her.
“So to be able to coach them, it’s just a surreal moment. It’s really awesome. This is what they’ve wanted. These seniors have wanted this for four years. We’ve gotten close, but they finally did it tonight.”
Two of those seniors, Carly Embry and Gracie Hall, played pivotal roles in the victory.
Embry, the fourth-leading scorer in the state, had been held in check throughout the contest until 11:41 remaining when she found space in Catholic’s defense at the top of the box and fired a shot that ricocheted off the right post and into the goal for a 1-1 tie.
Less than a minute later, Embry struck again — this time with her left foot — with a shot that sailed over Catholic goalkeeper Abby Payne’s head and into the net.
“Once we score, our momentum always picks up,” Embry said. “... We worked for this all season. At the end of the day, it’s our senior year. This is our home field. I feel like we wanted it more, and we put 110% on that field and that’s what really showed.”
Hall, meanwhile, recorded 11 saves in goal for the Lady Eagles.
After Catholic scored midway through the first half on Ginny Young’s low cross to Ella Claire Goetz, Hall made save after save — many of them coming in one-on-one situations after the Lady Aces played long balls over the top to set up their offensive attack.
“Never give up, always go 110%,” Hall said of her mindset. “We’ve worked all season for this, and the hard work finally paid off.
“I was trying my best to stay aggressive. I didn’t want to let my team down. I knew if I stayed aggressive, it would keep their heads up.”
Catholic finished with a 16-13 edge in shots and a 12-8 advantage in shots on goal, but Lady Aces coach Andy Hines credited Hall for making it difficult on his team.
“It’s just disappointing because we had the opportunities,” said Hines, whose squad also had a goal nullified by a handball penalty earlier in the game. “Their goalkeeper played a heck of a game and kept them in the game.
“That’s not our game plan, kicking the ball long. We played like that, and that also wears you out because you’re running and not playing passes and possessing the ball.”
The Lady Aces finish their season at 19-6 in a year that also included a 9th District title and a trip to the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament semifinals.
“We’re gonna miss Ashton (Logsdon) and Emilee (Cecil),” Hines said of his lone seniors. “Those are two big players and they both fought hard tonight.”
Calloway, meanwhile, was quick to credit Ohio County’s seniors, as well.
“She saved us,” she said of Hall. “She was everywhere. She’s been a four-year goalie starter for me and she’s grown every single season. She finally took it into her own hands tonight. I told her, ‘You’re going to have to control this game,’ and luckily she did.
“That’s (Embry’s) job is to win soccer games, and she did that. When you need her, she comes up strong. She’s hard to control, and no one can beat her, so it was pretty awesome to see.”
Ohio County advances to semi-state, where it will play the winner of Friday’s 6th Region Tournament championship game between Mercy (13-2-3) and Whitefield Academy (12-7-1).
