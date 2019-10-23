Freshman Camryn Kennedy had 12 assists, four kills, 12 digs and three aces to help drive host Ohio County to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Muhlenberg County in the championship match of the 10th District Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday night in Hartford.
Other production for the Lady Eagles was provided by Sarah Bratcher (8 digs), Heaven Vanover 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs, 3 aces), Kaitlyn Sampson (5 kills, 10 digs), Anna Law (7 kills, 3 assists, 14 digs), and Caroline Law (9 assists, 6 kills, 8 digs).
Ohio County (17-10) and Muhlenberg County (17-13) both advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
12TH DISTRICTGRAYSON TOPS TRINITY IN 4
Grayson County defeated host Whitesville Trinity 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 in the championship match of the 12th District Tournament in Whitesville.
Statistical leaders for the Lady Raiders were Josie Aull (2 kills, 22 assists, 13 digs), Avery Barnett (3 kills, 4 assists), Lexie Barnett (10 digs), Josie Booker (7 digs), Morgan Kinsey (2 aces, 13 kills), Jenna McDowell (3 kills), Cassidy Morris (5 kills, 5 digs), Hannah Nash (2 aces, 8 kills, 2 digs), Abby Payne (12 digs), and Taylor Pedley (17 digs).
Grayson County (16-12) and Whitesville Trinity (13-15) advance to next week's 3rd Region Tournament in Hawesville.
