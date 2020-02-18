Hancock County made all 16 of its free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Ohio County for a 57-53 girls’ high school basketball win on Monday at Hawesville.
The Lady Hornets were 23-of-27 from the line for the game.
Karmin Riley scored 27 points to lead Hancock County (14-15), while Tierra Duncan added 13 points.
Rain Embry led Ohio County with 18 points. Kelsey Kennedy was next with 11 points for Ohio County (16-12).
OHIO COUNTY 12-18-7-16 — 53
HANCOCK COUNTY 14-10-17-16 — 57
Ohio County (53) — Embry 18, Kennedy 11, Vanover 9, Gaddis 7, Smith 3, Probus 3, Bullock 2.
Hancock County (57) — Riley 27, Duncan 13, Poole 9, Roberts 3, Kratzer 3, H. Riley 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 36, OWENSBORO 27
Morgan Kinsey scored 11 points and Josie Aull had 10 to lead Trinity at the Horn Community Center.
The Lady Raiders improved to 13-15.
A’Lyrica Hughes led OHS (5-24) with eight points.
OWENSBORO 7-12-3-5 — 27
TRINITY 6-2-12-16 — 36
Owensboro (27) — Hughes 8, Gonzo 7, Worth 3, Gonzalez 3, Smith 2, Sowders 2, Pappas 1, Hrabalikova 1.
Trinity (36) — Kinsey 11, Aull 10, Morris 9, Hatfield 3, Graham 2, Hibbit 1.
APOLLO 58, GREENWOOD 50
Amber Dunn scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the E-Gals in Bowling Green.
Amaya Curry added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Apollo (20-7), which also got 12 points and eight boards from Kassidy Daugherty.
Leia Trinh scored 17 points for Greenwood (11-14), and Kayla Grant finished with 15 points.
APOLLO 22-12-9-15 — 58
GREENWOOD 16-9-15-10 — 50
Apollo (58) — Dunn 17, Curry 14, Daugherty 12, Floyd 8, Carter 3, Sanders 2, Rhodes 2.
Greenwood (50) — Trinh 17, Grant 15, Une 8, Lasley 5, Keener 3, Milam 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 75, GRAYSON COUNTY 61
Destin Armour scored 20 points and dished out 10 assists in the Lady Mustangs’ victory in Greenville.
Elisabeth Joines finished with 20 points for Muhlenberg County (20-9), Grace Hauslein chipped in 12 points, and Jaycee Noffsinger posted 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kenzie Renfrow scored 28 points to pace Grayson County (19-9), and Bailey Snyder added 13.
GRAYSON COUNTY 9-15-21-16 — 61
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16-25-20-14 — 75
Grayson County (61) — Renfrow 28, B. Snyder 13, Kiper 5, Robinson 4, R. Snyder 4, Vincent 4, Cave 3.
Muhlenberg County (75) — Armour 20, Joines 20, Hauslein 12, Noffsinger 10, Boggess 7, Lynn 6.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 75, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 73
KJ Crump scored with one second remaining to lift the visiting Blazers to an overtime win at OCHS.
Amani McGee finished with 26 points for University Heights (14-10), which forced the extra period on Crump’s last-second shot in regulation. Will Bryan chipped in 10.
Brian Griffith scored 17 points for the Aces (17-11), who also got 16 points from Ji Webb, 13 points from Gray Weaver and 11 points from Drew Hartz.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 16-16-18-19-6 — 75
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20-20-13-16-4 — 73
University Heights (75) — Crump 31, McGee 26, Brian 10, Shouse 3, Hall 3, Brown 2.
Owensboro Catholic (73) — Griffith 17, Webb 16, Weaver 13, Hartz 11, Riney 8, McFarland 8.
WEBSTER COUNTY 71, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 38
Hunter McNaughton scored 19 points to pace the Trojans in Whitesville.
Tyler Camplin chipped in 15 points for Webster County (22-5), and Bradin Nelson added 14.
Kevin Foster led the Raiders (9-20) with nine points.
WEBSTER COUNTY 17-17-18-19 — 71
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 8-10-6-14 — 38
Webster County (71) — McNaughton 19, Camplin 15, Nelson 14, Winn 6, Nunn 5, Coy 4, Harmon 4, Allen 2, Geary 2.
Whitesville Trinity (38) — Foster 9, Hall 8, Wright 5, E. Howard 4, G. Howard 4, Dickens 3, Smith 2, Edge 2, Huff 1.
