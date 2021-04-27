Ella Staples went 2-for-3, and Adi Hurst drove in the game-winning run with an RBI double in the sixth, as Hancock County High School captured a 3-2 softball victory over Whitesville Trinity on Monday night in Hawesville.
Lily Roberts struck out 10 batters in the pitching win for the Lady Hornets (10-7), and she helped her own cause at the plate with a double.
Madison McDaniel went 2-for-4 for the Lady Raiders (6-8), and Raylee Higdon drove in a pair of runs.
TRINITY 000 002 0 — 2 6 1
HANCOCK COUNTY 100 011 0 — 3 7 3
WP-Roberts. LP-Barnett. 2B-Higdon, Hurst, Roberts (H), Higdon (T).
BASEBALL DAVIESS COUNTY 10, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 2
Jackson Loucks went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate and struck out five batters on the mound in the Panthers’ win in Harned.
Owen Payne added a triple with three RBIs for DC (8-6), while Zach Head, Garrett Small and Hunter Payne collected two hits apiece. Brock Brubaker, Layton Huskisson and Bo Stratton plated two runs each.
Proctor went 2-for-4 to pace the Fighting Tigers (9-4), who were limited to five hits by Loucks.
DAVIESS COUNTY 121 402 0 — 10 10 2
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 011 000 0 — 2 5 1
WP-Loucks. LP-Burnett. 2B-Head, H. Payne (DC). 3B-O. Payne (DC).
