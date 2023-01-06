The Hancock County High School girls basketball team knew it had a good squad — if only the Lady Hornets could get healthy.
With players in and out of the lineup throughout the first half of the season, including leading 3-point shooter Bailey Poole missing significant time during December, Hancock County had been struggling with injuries in the weeks leading up to the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic earlier this week.
However, when the Lady Hornets took the floor Monday night, things clicked into place.
“We’ve dealt with injuries all season long,” said HCHS coach Kevin Husk, whose squad knocked off Owensboro Catholic and Edmonson County in consecutive games to win the All ‘A’ regional crown. “Bailey Poole had been out for three weeks and missed six of our 12 games before Monday night.
“Advancing and playing Edmonson (Wednesday night), cutting down the nets on the court — it was definitely special.”
The victory cemented the second All ‘A’ regional title in three years for the Lady Hornets, who defeated McLean County in the semifinals in 2021 before advancing to the state tournament after COVID forced Catholic to forfeit the championship game. At the state level, Hancock County won at Metcalfe County but later fell in the second round at Crittenden County. Neither game was played at the typical venue of Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena, due to the ongoing pandemic.
This time around, Husk said, it feels a little more “normal.”
“It was a blast,” he said of celebrating after Wednesday’s win. “As coaches and players, we know what we’re capable of. To see it come to fruition there was special for the girls.
“I’m just so happy for them to have that success because they put in so much work and are so talented. As talented as they are, they’re even better young ladies. They’re so selfless, they played as a team. We’ve had some games this year get away from us, but not one time have they pointed fingers or been frustrated. They’re always focused on figuring it out.”
The Lady Hornets (8-6) are scoring 50.8 points per game on 34.6% shooting from the field and 27.3% from 3-point distance, but Husk cites Hancock County’s defense — which allows only 42.7 points per outing — for much of his team’s success.
And now, the Lady Hornets’ confidence is off the charts.
“We’re still banged up and working through some injuries, but we put together a couple of wins against good teams — Edmonson County is a really good team as well, not just Owensboro Catholic,” Husk remarked. “To put two back-to-back wins like that together and, hopefully, keeping everybody together, we definitely we feel like we’ve got some rhythm and momentum going.”
Leading the charge for Hancock County this season has been Ella House, a 5-foot-7 junior guard who’s scoring 15.5 points and grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game; Poole, a 5-2 senior guard averaging 13.8 points per contest; and Lily Roberts, a 5-7 forward posting 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per matchup.
With a squad that keeps getting better, especially with a crop of experienced players spearheading the Lady Hornet’s efforts and a coaching staff that includes Lisa Banta, Danny Gray and Allison Ross, Hancock County feels good as it prepares for the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament at EKU later this month.
“I’m excited to continue to see our defense get better, and I really think we can stifle some other teams and cause trouble that will create some more offense for us,” Husk said. “Just continuing to figure things out — how to play with one another, figuring out how to get everybody on the court.
“I’ve got a great coaching staff, too, and I can’t say how proud and grateful I am to have them and the assets that they’ve been.
“Just getting time on the court together and getting healthy will be big for us.”
