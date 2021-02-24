Bailey Poole scored a team-high 18 points with four 3-pointers, and the Hancock County High School girls’ basketball team used a barrage of offense during the second quarter to claim a 56-39 win over Metcalfe County in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton.
With the victory, the Lady Hornets (5-7) will travel to face Crittenden County (11-3) in the second round.
“Metcalfe County is a great team, obviously — they won their region and they just battle, play tough, and they’re physical,” HCHS coach Kevin Husk said. “That was a super proud moment for me to see our girls fight back and stay in it when things got tough.”
Hancock County trailed 13-12 after the opening frame before starting the second quarter on a 10-0 run, capped off by Ella House’s 3-pointer with 4:58 until halftime. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Poole pushed Hancock County’s lead to 32-16 with 2:37 left in the period, and Husk’s Lady Hornets outscored Metcalfe County 20-6 in the second quarter for a 32-19 halftime advantage.
“We would’ve loved to expand on that, but Metcalfe did an awesome job fighting back and staying in it,” Husk said. “Our girls responded well and continued to execute.
“We just knew, based off film and our game plan, what we wanted to take advantage of. We felt the corner 3 would be open some based on their zone defense.
“We have great shooters on our team, and girls did a great job making those passes for open shots.”
A floater in the lane by Metcalfe County’s Jaycie Harper late in the third quarter cut the Hancock lead to 38-30 — but it never got closer from there. Another Poole 3-pointer jumpstarted her team’s offense, and Hancock County outscored Metcalfe 18-9 in the final period to seal the victory.
“We’re still young, so there were moments when we played like we were down two points instead of up 12,” Husk said, “but we’ll take it as a learning experience and continue to improve.”
Karmin Riley finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three steals for Hancock; House chipped in nine points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals; Lily Roberts recorded seven points and six rebounds; and Megan LaClair finished with four points and five boards.
Harper finished with 19 points for Metcalfe County (7-6).
HANCOCK COUNTY 12-20-6-18 — 56
METCALFE COUNTY 13-6-11-9 — 39
Hancock County (56) — Poole 18, K. Riley 13, House 9, Li. Roberts 7, LaClair 4, Kratzer 2, H. Riley 2, Morris 1.
Metcalfe County (39) — Harper 19, London 9, Blythe 6, Glass 2, Howard 2, Reid 1.
BOYS CLINTON COUNTY 64, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 60Brian Griffith poured in a game-best 32 points for the Aces, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Clinton County in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament Tuesday night in Albany.
Ji Webb added 16 points for Catholic (12-4), which carried a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and a 29-24 advantage into halftime.
However, Clinton County was able to get to the free-throw line in spades during the second half. The Bulldogs shot 16-of-19 from the foul stripe in the second half and converted 28-of-33 free throws (84.8%) for the game. Meanwhile, the Aces finished 14-of-18 at the charity stripe (77.7%).
“I didn’t think we played our best, obviously,” Aces coach Tim Riley said, “but the old numbers of basketball say whoever shoots the most free throws is going to win. They took twice as many as we did and made twice as many as we did — they made their free throws and they got to the line, and we didn’t.”
Nick Brown paced the Bulldogs (15-2) with 17 points, while Blake Melton finished with 15 points. Chase Stines chipped in 14 points, as well.
The Aces will return to action Friday when they host Muhlenberg County at the Sportscenter.
“We’ll try to come back and regroup and try to get to the regional tournament,” Riley said. “We’ll see what happens.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 17-12-10-21 — 60
CLINTON COUNTY 12-12-20-20 — 64
Owensboro Catholic (60) — Griffith 32, Webb 16, Scales 5, Weaver 4, McFarland 3.
Clinton County (64) — Brown 17, Melton 15, Stines 14, Delk 8, Cross 5, Hay 5.
