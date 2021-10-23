GREENVILLE — With three runners finishing in the top 10, the Hancock County High School girls cross country team captured a second-place finish at the Class A, Region 2 meet Saturday morning at the Muhlenberg County East Campus.
Eighth grader Izzy Ross finished as the region runner-up for the second year in a row, while seventh grader Carolina Jones placed sixth and senior Aly Voyles earned 10th place.
Hornets coach Wes Meserve called it the most exciting regional meet he’d ever been a part of.
“We were really not supposed to finish second at all,” said Meserve, noting Bethlehem as the favorite and mentioning Edmonson County’s late-season emergence. “It came down to the tiebreaker, and I’ve never been in that situation, so that makes it a little more intense for us.
“I knew that I had three of the best girls in the region and knew it would come down to how our fourth, fifth and sixth girls ran. It really drove home the point that every girl counts and every person you pass helps us with our team score. I really couldn’t ask for much more from the girls today.”
Edmonson County won the overall team title with 50 points, followed by Hancock County (64), Bethlehem (68) and Green County (91) as the region’s automatic qualifiers. Rounding out the competition were Metcalfe County in fifth, Owensboro Catholic in sixth and Fort Knox in seventh.
Individually, Metcalfe County sophomore Anna Grace Blythe won her second straight regional title.
“We were expecting it would be a battle,” Meserve said. “I thought that race would be a little closer (between Blythe and Ross), but Metcalfe County is so strong.”
Otherwise, he wasn’t surprised by his team’s tenacity.
“Aly Voyles, she’s the only senior we have and she’s really been a leader for the girls all season long,” Meserve said. “She’s definitely been in the mix with the top three there all season long. In any given race, Izzy is usually our No. 1. Carolina is very new to this — she’s a very talented runner — but on any given day, it could be Aly or it could be Izzy.
Owensboro Catholic seventh graders Peyton Reid and Ainsley Sutter were among the five individuals who also earned berths to next week’s KHSAA state meet.
“As a team, we put together a good effort, didn’t quite make it to state as a team,” OCHS coach Rowan Jones said. “We had a solid year, and I’m just looking forward to taking those two individuals.
“Peyton Reid, she was our No. 1 runner, she was the second seventh grader overall, so that lends well to the future of our team. We don’t have any seniors — three juniors, I believe — so that shows a lot of promise.”
On the boys side, Catholic finished in fourth place as a team behind region victor Bethlehem, runner-up Green County and Edmonson County, securing the Aces’ trip to the upcoming state meet.
After graduating top-tier runners from last season, OCHS coach Scott Lowe was unsure of his team when the season began — but over the course of the year, everything began to take shape.
“It just kind of fell together, so I’m just happy,” he said. “I’m excited. I looked at the rankings and I looked at everything else and I said, ‘We have a chance, guys.’ They ran phenomenally, the best they’ve run all year. We really haven’t run that much this year because of COVID, but I’d say I’m on Cloud 9.
“Not knowing if I was even going to have a team, to having a team, then not knowing if we’re even going to qualify, to qualifying, that’s just a whole ‘nother happiness. I’m happy for them, and they’re excited. We’ll go up there and do the best we can and see what happens.”
Though they didn’t finish in the top 10, Whitesville Trinity’s Jacob Howard and Hancock County’s Nolan DeJarnette and Hunter Stephens will advance to the state meet as individuals.
“We didn’t think we were going to have any at-large bids,” Meserve said, “because we didn’t think Catholic was going to do as well as they did. Three of their boys beat my guys right there at the end. I knew we could have two, Hunter and Nolan, because they run so close together. They were in the mix, but I’d already told them, ‘Sorry, guys, this is it.”
Meserve was never so happy to be wrong.
“Then we got up there, and they were announced,” he said, laughing. “I said, ‘Well, coach was wrong.’ ”
The KHSAA state meet will be contested next Saturday at the Bourbon Cross Country Course in Paris.
Complete times and results for the region meet were unavailable.
