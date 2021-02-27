The Hancock County High School girls’ basketball team will take its next step into the All ‘A’ Classic small-school state tournament Saturday when the Lady Hornets travel to face Crittenden County.
Tipoff for the quarterfinal matchup is set for 5 p.m.
The Lady Hornets (5-8) advanced out of the All ‘A’ opening round with a 56-39 win over Metcalfe County on Tuesday. Sophomore guard Bailey Poole paced Hancock County with 18 points and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range, while eighth-grader Karmin Riley added 13 points.
Crittenden County (11-3), out of the 2nd Region, defeated Murray 64-53 on Monday to earn its spot in the All ‘A’ quarterfinals. The Lady Rockets are led by sophomore guard Taylor Guess (18.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and senior forward Nahla Woodward (12.1 ppg).
The winner will move on to Friday’s semifinals to face the Bethlehem-Whitefield Academy winner at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
