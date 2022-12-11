Lily Roberts scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Hancock County captured a 50-35 win over McLean County on Saturday in Hawesville.
Bailey Poole added 15 points for the Lady Panthers (3-2), while Ella House posted 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Katie Frailley scored 14 points to pace McLean County (0-5).
McLEAN COUNTY8 5 7 14 — 35
HANCOCK COUNTY12 10 14 14 — 50
McLean County (35) — Frailley 14, Larkin 4, Rice 4, Schutte 4, Hampton 2, Level 2, Miller 2, Reynolds 2, Lannum 1.
Hancock County (50) — Li. Roberts 18, Poole 15, House 10, Gay 6, La. Roberts 1.
OHIO COUNTY 46, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 38Camryn Kennedy scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Lady Eagles in Hartford.
Laynee Segers hit three 3-pointers for nine points, and Ella Decker added eight points and 10 boards for Ohio County (3-1).
Kenzie McDowell scored 14 points for the Lady Raiders (0-6), and Sarah Payne chipped in 10 points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY11 10 11 6 — 38
OHIO COUNTY7 14 13 12 — 46
Whitesville Trinity (38) — McDowell 14, Payne 10, Aull 6, M. McDaniel 4, Morris 2, E. McDaniel 1, Mills 1.
Ohio County (46) — Kennedy 11, Segers 9, Decker 8, Jachimowicz 5, Gray 4, Hill 4, Milam 3, Westerfield 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 67, BENTON (ILL.) 42
Karmin Riley scored 19 points, knocking down five 3-pointers, to lead the Lady Aces in the Holiday Hoopla Classic in Paducah.
Hailee Johnson added 15 points for Catholic (6-0).
Ensley Tedeschi scored 16 points for Benton (4-5).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC12 20 18 17 — 67
Benton (42) — Tedeschi 16, Miller 7, Krueger 6, Wills 5, Bates 4, Johnson 2, Webb 2,
Owensboro Catholic (67) — Riley 19, Johnson 15, Randolph 9, La. Keelin 8, Le. Keelin 5, Hayden 3, Grant 2, Krampe 2, Marston 2, Riney 2
OHIO COUNTY 69, HOPKINSVILLE 58
Elijah Decker scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to victory at the Farmer’s Bank & Trust Tip Off Classic in Greenville.
Parker Culbertson added 17 points for Ohio County (5-1), Carter Young had 16 points, and Bo Morse chipped in 10 points.
KeiMarion Smith and Antonio Williams scored 16 points apiece for Hopkinsville (1-3).
HOPKINSVILLE21 9 11 17 — 58
OHIO COUNTY15 15 12 27 — 69
Hopkinsville (58) — Smith 16, Williams 16, Leavell 12, Gavin 6, Northington 6, Manning 2.
Ohio County (69) — Decker 21, Culbertson 17, Young 16, Morse 10, Kennedy 5.
WARREN EAST 79, DAVIESS COUNTY 69Gage Phelps scored 24 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Panthers fell in Bowling Green.
Houston Oberst scored 12 points, and Ayden Ayer and Denver Dickens each added 11 points for DC ().
Isaiah Andrews led all scorers with 35 points for the Raiders (3-1). Former Owensboro Catholic player Jari Barber chipped in 10 points.
DAVIESS COUNTY19 13 18 19 — 69
WARREN EAST14 19 24 22 — 79
Daviess County (69) — Phelps 24, Oberst 12, Ayer 11, Dickens 11, Hillard 9, Renfrow 2.
Warren East (79) — Andrews 35, Barber 10, Ford 9, Rigsby 9, Doyle 8, Parsley 6, Duncan 4.
