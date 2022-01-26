Lily Roberts scored 20 points, and Bailey Poole finished with 19 points as Hancock County took a 61-45 girls basketball victory over Muhlenberg County on Tuesday in Hawesville.
Ella House added 15 points for the Lady Hornets (8-12).
Poole also eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark in the fourth quarter.
Sarah-Cate Boggess led the Lady Mustangs (7-10) with 12 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8 12 13 12 — 45
HANCOCK COUNTY 17 21 11 12 — 61
Muhlenberg County (45) — Boggess 12, Fields 7, Stewart 7, Proffitt 6, Duvall 5, Cox 4, Joines 2, Wilkins 2.
Hancock County (61) — Li. Roberts 20, Poole 19, House 15, Morris 7.
APOLLO 52, McLEAN COUNTY 28
Amaya Curry scored 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and swiped four steals in the E-Gals’ win at home
Kennedy Lane added 12 points for Apollo (10-10), and Jenna Dant posted 11 points with nine rebounds.
Sarah Miller scored 11 points to lead the Lady Cougars (4-16).
McLEAN COUNTY 9 10 0 9 — 28
APOLLO 12 15 7 18 — 52
McLean County (28) — Miller 11, Rice 6, Frailley 5, Blades 3, Patterson 3.
Apollo (52) — Curry 17, Lane 12, Dant 11, Palmer 5, Survant 3, Beatty 2, Whitlock 2.
MEADE COUNTY 65, BARDSTOWN 44
Peyton Bradley scored 20 points, and Sage Crawley added a career-best 19 points in the Lady Waves’ win in Brandenburg.
It was the ninth straight victory for Meade County (16-5).
BARDSTOWN 11 13 7 13 — 44
MEADE COUNTY 16 19 20 10 — 65
Meade County (65) — Bradley 20, Crawley 19, Hardesty 9, Durbin 6, Clanton 5, Babb 2, Medley 2, Babb 2.
9TH DISTRICT GAMES RESCHEDULED
The Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic girls basketball game scheduled for Monday night was postponed. The make-up date will be Feb. 2 at 6 p.m.
Owensboro’s game against Daviess County on Friday will be postponed to a later date. The boys’ matchup is still set for 7:30 p.m., following a newly-added junior varsity contest.
APOLLO ADDS GAME
The Apollo girls basketball team added a contest against Bethlehem for Friday. The varsity-only contest will begin at 6 p.m.
BOYS WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61, MEADE COUNTY 56
Landon Huff scored 21 points to lead the Raiders to an overtime victory at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Landon Smith added 11 points for Trinity (9-8), which overcame a 27-18 halftime deficit to force the extra period. Gavin Howard and Bailey Wright finished with 10 points apiece, as well.
Grant Beavin led Meade County (5-12) with 18 points. Trent Knoop produced 14 points, and Blake Edwards finished with 10 points.
MEADE COUNTY 13 14 13 9 7 — 56
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7 11 20 11 12 — 61
Meade County (56) — Beavin 18, Knoop 14, Edwards 10, Johnston 8, King 3, Parker 3.
Whitesville Trinity (61) — Huff 21, Smith 11, Howard 10, Wright 10, Mills 5, Hernandez 4.
HANCOCK COUNTY 64, DAWSON SPRINGS 44
Devyn Powers scored 24 points to lead the Hornets to a victory in Hawesville.
Kaleb Keown finished with 21 points for Hancock County (6-12), and Ryan Ogle chipped in 11 points.
Dilyn Skinner led Dawson Springs (1-16) with 19 points, and Rett Nieters added 16 points.
DAWSON SPRINGS 9 13 9 13 — 44
HANCOCK COUNTY 13 18 19 14 — 64
Dawson Springs (44) — Spinner 19, Nieters 16, Cunningham 4, Pace 3.
Hancock County (64) — Powers 24, Keown 21, Ogle 11, Ferry 6, Emmick 2.
RUSSELLVILLE 60, APOLLO 47
Eli Masterson scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half as the Eagles (2-18) fell in Russellville.
Jovari Gamble led Russellville (5-9) with 16 points, Jayden Russell added 14 points, and TerReus Bowens had 12.
APOLLO 16 17 10 4 — 47
RUSSELLVILLE 12 19 12 17 — 60
Apollo (47) — Masterson 20, J. Kelly 9, Smith 8, Morphew 5, Anderson 4, Tutt 1.
Russellville (60) — Gamble 16, Russell 14, Bowens 12, Steele 5, Woodard 5, Ries 3, Dowlen 2, Stovall 2, McKrage 1.
