Bailey Poole scored a game-best 16 points, including four made 3-pointers, to lead Hancock County to a 37-26 win over Edmonson County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Wednesday night in Cloverport.
Ella House added eight points with eight rebounds and three assists for the Lady Hornets (8-6), while Lily Roberts posted five rebounds and a trio of assists. Emma Morris swiped three steals, as well.
Cariann Williams scored 10 points to lead Edmonson County (9-5), which led 14-9 at halftime before Hancock County rolled to a 28-13 advantage after intermission.
The Lady Hornets will advance to the All ‘A’ Classic state tournament beginning Jan. 25 at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
EDMONSON COUNTY 4 10 7 5 — 26
HANCOCK COUNTY 7 2 15 13 — 37
Edmonson County (26) — Williams 10, Kiper 7, Vincent 4, Webb 3, Cook 2.
Hancock County (37) — Poole 16, House 8, Li. Roberts 7, Keown 4, Morris 2.
BOYS TUESDAY OHIO COUNTY 54, FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 33
Parker Culbertson scored 17 points to lead the Eagles during a victory in Franklin.
With the win, Ohio County improved to 12-3. Jalen Briscoe scored 15 points for the Wildcats (7-4).
OHIO COUNTY 19 10 12 13 — 54
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON 8 7 10 8 — 33
Ohio County (54) — Culbertson 17, Young 9, Kennedy 7, Lindsey 7, Decker 4, Morse 4, Allen 3, Durham 3.
Franklin-Simpson (33) — Briscoe 15, Jones 5, Dickerson 4, Hogan 3, Phillips 3, Gamble 2, Green 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.