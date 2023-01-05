Bailey Poole scored a game-best 16 points, including four made 3-pointers, to lead Hancock County to a 37-26 win over Edmonson County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic championship game Wednesday night in Cloverport.

Ella House added eight points with eight rebounds and three assists for the Lady Hornets (8-6), while Lily Roberts posted five rebounds and a trio of assists. Emma Morris swiped three steals, as well.

