Hancock County's girls' basketball team struggled through a 6-23 season in 2018-19, and Kevin Husk will be seeking to alter those numbers in a more positive direction in his second season at the Lady Hornets' helm.
"Key for us will be effort and intensity all game and every game," Husk said. "I expect our defense to create a lot of our offense for our team this year.
"We need toughness because we're an undersized team, and we need to play as (a unit), which will make us very difficult to defend."
Hancock County will be led by 5-foot-9 senior guard Kierra Duncan, who averaged 14 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior. Another floor leader will be 5-4 junior point guard Haven Riley
"Kierra will be asked to play multiple positions this year, and I'm confident she'll be able to help our team in that role," Husk said. "Haven was our primary ballhandler last year and did a great job for us. She's made great improvement and looks ready to lead our team."
The Lady Hornets will also rely on 5-1 freshman guard Bailey Poole and 5-5 eighth-grader Lily Roberts.
"We're very young as a team," Husk said, "but the effort of these girls will be there every night. They have a knack for making the right play.
"We'll hang our hat on our effort and intensity."
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY
The Lady Tigers are coming off a banner season, having won the 11th District Tournament title and advanced to the semifinals of the 3rd Region Tournament.
Breck County, 21-10 last season, will be hoping to step up a notch behind the play of 5-6 sophomore point guard Isabella Grimes, who averaged 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals per contest as a freshman.
"She's a speed defender and great in transition," Lady Tigers coach Chad Moorman said of Grimes.
Also back are 5-7 junior forward Aleghia Mucker (9 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 spg) and 5-6 senior guard Natalee Tabor (6 ppg, 3 rpg).
"Aleghia is a strong, versatile guard," Moorman said, "and Natalee is a veteran, a great defender who can also knock down 3s."
Newcomers include sophomore twin guards Skylar Tucker and Sydney Tucker.
"We will look to continue our success in district play, try to win our fifth straight title," Moorman said. "But our goal every year is to win the regional championship."
FREDERICK FRAIZE
The Lady Aces are coming off an 8-22 season, but the team won three of their final five games in 2018-19 to generate some optimism for the upcoming campaign.
Coach Brian Weatherholt's contingent will be led by 4-10 sophomore guard Olivia Weatherholt, who averaged 10.8 points and 3 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Also back are 5-3 junior guard Bailey Hurst (8.9 ppg, team-best 6.5 rpg), 5-8 sophomore forward Lindsey Thurman (7.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and 4-10 junior guard Lily Nottingham (5.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
Cloverport was eliminated by Breckinridge County 62-28 in the
first round of last season's 12th District Tournament.
MEADE COUNTY
High-scoring 5-10 senior guard Kendall Wingler returns to the fold for the final time to lead the Lady Waves, who will be looking to improve on last year's 13-17 season.
Wingler, who will play college basketball at Eastern Kentucky, was an All-3rd Region selection in 2018-19 after averaging 26 points per game and shooting 44% from 3-point point. She also averaged 7.9 rebounds per outing. A member of the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, Wingler has amassed 2,179 points.
"We will be a team of much more experience and depth," Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. "We will be quick and play various styles of defenses, but we will not be big. We have been able to develop some scoring pieces to complement Kendall's strengths as an offensive weapon."
Wingler will get help from 5-10 junior guard Jenna Gallimore (7 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and 5-10 junior center D Griffen (5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
Log In
