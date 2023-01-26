Ella House scored a team-high 17 points as the Hancock County High School girls basketball team took a 54-43 win over Monroe County in the first round of the All ‘A’ Classic on Wednesday at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.
Lily Roberts produced 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Lady Hornets (13-8), while Bailey Poole added 14 points. Roberts and Poole swiped four steals apiece, as well.
Hancock County trailed 29-25 at halftime but fought back to tie the game at 35-35 heading into the final frame. Roberts opened the fourth quarter with a layup and later bookended an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer that gave her team a 43-35 lead with 5:42 remaining.
Bailey Poole sank a pair of free throws to provide the Lady Hornets a 51-40 advantage with 1:47 to play, and Hancock County kept Monroe County (10-8) at bay from there.
Hancock County made 18-of-35 shots from the field (51.4%), 4-of-11 from beyond the arc (36.4%) and 14-of-20 at the free-throw line (70%) with 12 turnovers leading to 11 points for the Lady Falcons.
Paisley Ford scored 17 points and Gracie Veach added 12 points for Monroe County, which connected on 13-of-42 shots from the floor (31%), 4-of-18 attempts from long range (22.2%) and 13-of-20 free throws (65%) with 14 turnovers leading to nine Hancock points. The Lady Falcons lost the rebounding edge, 26-25, but finished with a 12-2 lead in second-chance points.
Hancock County plays again in the All ‘A’ quarterfinals Friday morning against Whitefield Academy (16-4), which advanced with a 49-36 victory over Menifee County.
MONROE COUNTY 15 14 6 8 — 43
HANCOCK COUNTY 16 9 10 19 — 54
Monroe County (43) — Ford 17, Veach 12, Massingille 7, Finley 4, Taylor 1, Thompson 1, Yokley 1.
Hancock County (54) — House 17, Roberts 16, Poole 14, Newby 4, Morris 3.
