Ella House scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and swiped three steals to lead Hancock County to a 68-40 girls high school basketball victory over Trinity on Tuesday night at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.

Bailey Poole finished with 16 points and five assists for the Lady Hornets (1-0), Emma Morris added 11 points, and Layni Roberts hauled in five boards.

