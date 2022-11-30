Ella House scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and swiped three steals to lead Hancock County to a 68-40 girls high school basketball victory over Trinity on Tuesday night at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Bailey Poole finished with 16 points and five assists for the Lady Hornets (1-0), Emma Morris added 11 points, and Layni Roberts hauled in five boards.
Josie Aull scored 17 points for Trinity (0-1), while Kenzie McDowell added 12 points.
HANCOCK COUNTY 26 22 14 6 — 68
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 8 4 15 — 40
Hancock County (68) — House 19, Poole 16, Morris 11, Li. Roberts 8, Gay 4, J. Roberts 4, Keown 2, Meserve 2, La. Roberts 2.
Whitesville Trinity (40) — Aull 17, McDowell 12, Hatfield 5, Morris 3, Mills 2, McDaniel 1.
OWENSBORO 67, OHIO COUNTY 39
Unique Carter-Swanagan scored 14 points to pace the Lady Devils in Hartford.
A’Lyrica Hughes added 11 points for Owensboro (2-0).
Kaitlyn Wilson and Celeste Jachimowicz scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Ohio County (0-1).
OWENSBORO 20 20 21 6 — 67
OHIO COUNTY 3 10 19 6 — 39
Owensboro (67) — Carter-Swanagan 14, Hughes 11, Paige 8, Phillips 7, Greer 6, Moorman 6, Worth 6, Harris 5, Hogg 2.
Ohio County (39) — Wilson 11, Jachimowitcz 10, Kennedy 8, Decker 5, Hill 3, Gray 2.
DAVIESS COUNTY 46, SOUTH WARREN 42
Adylan Ayer scored 13 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a victory at home.
Zoey Beehn added 10 points for DC (1-0).
McLaine Hudson led South Warren (0-1) with 18 points.
SOUTH WARREN 7 12 13 10 — 42
DAVIESS COUNTY 10 9 17 10 — 46
South Warren (42) — Hudson 18, Hodges 8, Munrath 5, Overbay 4, Frank 3, Garrett 2,
Daviess County (46) — Ayer 13, Beehn 10, Spurrier 9, Henry 7, Hancock 5, Roberts 2.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 52, CHRISTIAN COUNTY 41
Brooklyn Stewart notched 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in the Lady Mustangs’ win in Hopkinsville.
Sarah-Cate Boggess finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Muhlenberg County (1-0).
Sarah Harris scored 11 points for Christian County (0-1), and Evanna McGregor had 10.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15 7 13 16 — 52
CHRISTIAN COUNTY 9 12 10 10 — 41
Muhlenberg County (52) — Stewart 25, Boggess 10, Fields 6, Proffitt 6, Cox 2, I. Wilkins 2, T. Wilkins 1.
Christian County (41) — Harris 11, McGregor 10, Bagwell 9, Day 6, Daniel 5.
MEADE COUNTY 77, JOHN HARDIN 50
Peyton Bradley and Paige Medley scored 27 points apiece in the Lady Waves’ victory in Brandenburg.
Katie Durbin added 14 points for Meade County (1-0).
John Hardin slipped to 1-1.
JOHN HARDIN 17 7 13 13 — 50
MEADE COUNTY 23 22 16 16 — 77
Meade County (77) — Bradley 27, Medley 27, Durbin 14, Babb 4, Clanton 3, Crawley 2.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 72, GREENWOOD 53
Brian Griffith poured in 28 points with four 3-pointers to lead the Aces to a win at the Sportscenter.
Tutt Carrico added 13 points for Catholic (1-0), and Noah Johnson had 11 points.
Luke Stansbury scored 13 points for Greenwood (0-1).
GREENWOOD 10 14 17 12 — 53
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 16 21 16 19 — 72
Greenwood (53) — Stansbury 13, Howard 9, Pettus 9, Hartis 7, Huff 6, Phillips 5, Hall 2, Simpson 2.
Owensboro Catholic (72) — Griffith 28, Carrico 13, Johnson 11, Gray 6, Beickman 5, Sims 5, Hobgood 4.
McLEAN COUNTY 63, CLOVERPORT 31
Gunnar Revelett scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Cougars in Cloverport.
Cruz Lee added 11 points for McLean County (1-0), which had 11 players reach the scoring column.
Cole Weatherholt scored 11 points for Cloverport (0-1).
McLEAN COUNTY 7 20 19 17 — 63
CLOVERPORT 11 8 2 10 — 31
McLean County (63) — Revelett 16, C. Lee 11, Floyd 9, Patrick 8, Ward 7, Scott 3, Baldwin 2, Cline 2, J. Lee 2, Taylor 2, Whitaker 1.
Cloverport (31) — Weatherholt 11, Emery 8, Poole 6, Lagadinos 3, Hall 2, Coon 1.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 55, APOLLO 44
Jaren Stites scored 11 points as the Eagles fell in Evansville.
Donte Dixon added 10 points for Apollo (0-1).
Josiah Dunham scored 24 points to pace Evansville Christian (5-0). Jackson Chesser chipped in 11 points, and Luke Davis had 10.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 19 15 12 9 — 55
Apollo (44) — Stites 11, Dixon 10, Masterson 6, Tutt 6, Anderson 4, Eans 4, Hardin 3.
Evansville Christian (55) — Dunham 24, Chesser 11, Davis 10, Schepper 6, Wooten 3, Naab 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.