Brooklyn Whitehouse scored three goals to drive Muhlenberg County past Ohio County 4-0 in the first round of the Girls' 10th District Soccer Tournament on Monday night at Ohio County High School in Hartford.
Also scoring for the Lady Mustangs was Abby Dukes, who also had a pair of assists. Rilen Gettings added a scoring pass for Muhlenberg County.
Muhlenberg goalkeeper Kyley Byrd made five saves.
The Lady Mustangs (11-10-1) advance to a 6 p.m. championship game on Tuesday against host and No. 1 seed Ohio County (12-6-0).
McLean County wrapped up its season at 5-12-0.
VOLLEYBALL
LADY DEVILS WIN IN 4 SETS
Owensboro posted a 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 victory over visiting Madisonville-North Hopkins at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
OHS (10-18) was led by Amanda Pappas (8 kills, 24 digs), Audretta Tyler (9 digs), Brooklyn Williams (12 kills, 4 digs), Jersie Rhineburger (29 digs), Krystell Pappas (5 aces, 5 kills, 11 digs), Lainey Hayden (8 kills), Mia Covington (6 kills, 4 digs), and Mykael Winstead (7 kills, 18 digs).
The Lady Maroons fell to 13-17.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
VOLLYEBALL
Owensboro Catholic took fourth place in the gold division in the Quad State tournament in Paducah, going 4-2.
Catholic defeated Calloway County 25-12, 25-16, University Heights 25-18, 25-22, Germantown (Tenn.) 25-13, 25-21, and Piggott (Ark.) 27-25, 25-20.
Catholic lost to McCracken County 11-25,18-25 and to Lexington Lafayette 18-25,19-25.
Statistical leaders for the Lady Aces included Jenna Glenn (8 aces,43 digs), Cate Sites (17 kills,12 blocks), Jayden Bickett (16 digs), Madeline Castlen (29 kills, 16 blocks, 2 digs), Cassidy Towery (3 aces, 32 kills, 7 blocks), Belle Wright (3 aces,40 kills, 7 blocks), Cecilia Clemens (6 aces, 17 kills, 132 assists,11 blocks, 9 digs), and Shelby Durham (5 digs).
