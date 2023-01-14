Sarah-Cate Boggess scored 19 points with six assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Muhlenberg County girls basketball team to a 62-53 win over Ohio County on Friday in Hartford.

Aven Proffitt added 17 points, going 5-of-9 from 3-point range for the Lady Mustangs (12-6), while Brooklyn Stewart posted 15 points and six boards. Macy Fields added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

