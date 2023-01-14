Sarah-Cate Boggess scored 19 points with six assists, six rebounds and four steals to lead the Muhlenberg County girls basketball team to a 62-53 win over Ohio County on Friday in Hartford.
Aven Proffitt added 17 points, going 5-of-9 from 3-point range for the Lady Mustangs (12-6), while Brooklyn Stewart posted 15 points and six boards. Macy Fields added five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Camryn Kennedy scored 14 points for Ohio County (3-11), and Emerson Gray chipped in 10 points.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 14 10 15 23 — 62
OHIO COUNTY 12 4 19 15 — 53
Muhlenberg County (62) — Boggess 19, Proffitt 17, Stewart 15, Fields 8, I. Wilkins 2
Ohio County (53) — Kennedy 14, E. Gray 10, Decker 7, Jachimowicz 6, Sk. Gray 5, Hill 3, Milam 3, Rhodes 2, Wilson 2.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 54, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 37Elijah Decker scored 16 points to lead the Eagles to a win in Hartford.
Carson Kennedy added 14 points for Ohio County (15-4), and Carter Young chipped in 11 points.
Kadin Ray scored 11 points for Muhlenberg County (4-13).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10 5 13 9 — 37
OHIO COUNTY 14 7 22 11 — 54
Muhlenberg County (37) — Ray 11, Jernigan 9, Johnson 7, Sommers 5, Brannon 3, Moore 2.
Ohio County (54) — Decker 16, Kennedy 14, Young 11, Morse 7, Culbertson 4, Allen 2.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 58, EDMONSON COUNTY 42
Landon Huff and Nolan Mills scored 13 points apiece to lead the Raiders in Whitesville.
Nathan Hernandez added 11 points for Trinity (8-6).
Braxton Highbaugh scored 13 points and Braden Wall chipped in 11 points for the Wildcats (9-7).
EDMONSON COUNTY 9 12 12 9 — 42
Edmonson County (42) — Highbaugh 14, Wall 10, Alexander 6, Bass 6, Vincent 3, Mills 2, Bates 1.
Trinity (58) — Huff 13, Mills 13, N. Hernandez 11, Aull 6, Goetz 6, Smith 4, Howard 3, W. Hernandez 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.