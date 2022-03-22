The Muhlenberg County High School softball team strung together a pair of big innings to capture a 10-0 victory against Owensboro on Monday at Shifley Park.
The Lady Mustangs (1-1) jumped on top with three runs in the second inning before using a six-run fifth inning to pull away down the stretch. A 10th and final run came in the seventh frame, providing the game’s final margin.
Muhlenberg County coach Autumn Wilkins credited freshman twins Abry Carver and Ava Carver, who both went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Abry clubbed a solo home run down the left-field line in the third inning and Ava picked up the shutout pitching win after surrendering only five hits and one walk.
“I’m very pleased. My pitcher and my shortstop — one got a shutout and one got a home run today,” Wilkins said. “I was very pleased defensively. They played well. The past game, we had one inning where we kind of fell apart. Tonight we kept it together, they played good defense, they communicated, we strung some hits together, so I’m very proud.”
The Lady Mustangs capitalized on a couple of miscues by the Lady Devils (1-2) for a 2-0 advantage in the third inning before Abry Carver’s bomb lifted Muhlenberg County to a three-run advantage.
“It builds huge confidence,” Wilkins said of scoring early runs. “We get some runners on, we get them in. She gets that home run — she battled, battled, battled at the plate and she finally just relaxed and hit one.
“That’s a huge confidence-builder. We kept growing on that, kept playing defense, and Owensboro hit the ball well. Our defense stood firm behind Ava.”
Neither team got much going again until the fifth when Taylor Wilkins hit an RBI single, Sophia Wilkins drilled an RBI double, Ava Carter clubbed a two-run base hit and Joshlynn Noe smacked a two-RBI double — culminating in a 9-0 advantage for the Lady Mustangs.
Abry Carver added an RBI single in the seventh frame to round out the game’s scoring.
“I’m expecting a big-time offense,” Autumn Wilkins said. “We’re very young and, of course, we’ll keep working. We’ve been really working on our swings over the offseason.
“I expect a lot out of this team. I’ve got a seventh-grader (Noe) batting No. 7 for me, my pitcher’s a freshman, my shortstop’s a freshman, my center fielder (Taylor Wilkins) is a freshman — they’re young, but I expect a lot of good things coming out of them.”
Josie Davis chipped in a pair of hits for MCHS, as well.
Emmi Connor and Kirsten Tindle finished with two hits apiece to lead Owensboro’s offensive effort.
“We’re not a power-hitting team by any means,” Lady Devils coach Quincy Moorman said. “We’ve got to play small ball, bunt, get our bunts down — which we’re not very successful at right now. We’ve got decent speed when we get on the base paths, but we’re not getting on base. ... It’s going to come, I just hoped for a hotter start.
“We’re going to get back at it hard tomorrow. That’s all we can do. Back to the drawing board.”
OHS is scheduled to play again Tuesday with a home game against McLean County, while Muhlenberg County is off until a home matchup against South Warren on Thursday.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 030 060 1 — 10 10 0
OWENSBORO 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
WP-Av. Carver. LP-Keller. 2B-Noe, S. Wilkins (M), Keller (O). HR-Ab. Carver (M).
