Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-high 23 points, and Muhlenberg County pulled away late to capture a 57-44 victory over Daviess County in a rough-and-tumble matchup Tuesday night at DCHS.
The Lady Mustangs led 37-36 in the early stages of the fourth quarter until an 8-0 run helped Muhlenberg County (11-4) seize control. Aven Proffitt knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:38 remaining to give the Lady Mustangs a 45-36 advantage — their largest of the game until that point. Adylan Ayer converted a pair of fouls shots that drew the Lady Panthers (4-9) within 45-40 with 3:33 to go, but Isabela Wilkins drilled a 3 to spark an 11-2 scoring outburst for MCHS that put the game out of reach.
According to Lady Mustangs coach Mike Harper, his squad improved after a first half that saw both teams carry a 19-all stalemate into the locker room.
“They were real physical in their man (defense),” Harper said of Daviess County. “We had trouble scoring for the first half. That was even with Adylan in foul trouble a little bit. I thought the last half, we were able to make some buckets and start making our free throws. We didn’t make our free throws early, but that last quarter, we got a little bit of a lead and we went to that zone (offense), and they had to really come out and try to get us. We were able to make free throws down the stretch.
“I thought we played with a lot more poise than we did in the first half.”
Once Muhlenberg County got used to the physicality, Harper added, the game began to turn in the Lady Mustangs’ favor.
“We were in our motion (offense) out there and we had to make good, hard cuts,” he said. “We weren’t cutting hard. When they’re holding and grabbing and making it physical out there, you’ve got to play through that. You can’t let that get into your head.”
Neither team found much separation in the first quarter until Briley Henry connected on a floater off the backboard just before the buzzer, giving DC a 14-11 edge after the first eight minutes.
Consecutive layups by Stewart following back-to-back Muhlenberg County steals gave the Lady Panthers a 19-17 lead with 1:13 left in the second quarter, but Maggie Hancock scored on a layup with 38 seconds left to draw the game even at intermission.
Ayer’s bucket put DC on top 27-26 with 2:55 left in the third period, but Sarah-Cate Boggess converted a traditional three-point play to give MCHS the lead — and the Lady Mustangs never trailed for the remainder of the contest.
“We just executed a little bit better,” Harper said. “We made some good plays. They went to that 1-2-2 zone, and I thought we executed. We played with some poise. We got some good senior leadership out there, and I thought that was the difference.”
Boggess finished with 13 points and Wilkins added 11 points for MCHS, which converted 14-of-23 foul shots (60.8%) but made 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%) in the fourth quarter.
Ayer posted 19 points for the Lady Panthers, with Zoey Beehn and Henry adding eight points apiece.
The win was the third in a row and eighth out of nine for the Lady Mustangs, who play again Friday at Breckinridge County.
DC returns to action Friday at Henderson County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 11 8 18 20 — 57
DAVIESS COUNTY 14 5 14 11 — 44
Muhlenberg County (57) — Stewart 23, Boggess 13, I. Wilkins 11, Fields 3, Proffitt 3, Joines 2, T. Wilkins 2.
Daviess County (44) — Ayer 19, Beehn 8, Henry 8, Spurrier 5, Ma. Hancock 4.
