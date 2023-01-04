Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-high 23 points, and Muhlenberg County pulled away late to capture a 57-44 victory over Daviess County in a rough-and-tumble matchup Tuesday night at DCHS.

The Lady Mustangs led 37-36 in the early stages of the fourth quarter until an 8-0 run helped Muhlenberg County (11-4) seize control. Aven Proffitt knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:38 remaining to give the Lady Mustangs a 45-36 advantage — their largest of the game until that point. Adylan Ayer converted a pair of fouls shots that drew the Lady Panthers (4-9) within 45-40 with 3:33 to go, but Isabela Wilkins drilled a 3 to spark an 11-2 scoring outburst for MCHS that put the game out of reach.

