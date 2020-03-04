The Muhlenberg County High School girls’ basketball team rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to claim a 51-43 victory against Apollo in the first round of the 3rd Region Tournament on Tuesday night at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Mustangs (22-10) will face Breckinridge County in the semifinals at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
“I think we calmed down,” Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper said. “We had too many turnovers in the first half. That was the key to the first half — we made so many unforced errors and gave away possessions. I thought the second half, we did a much better job with that.”
After leading 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, Apollo (21-10) opened the second period on a 6-0 run — going up 21-9 on Kassidy Daugherty’s floater less than two minutes into the period.
The Lady Mustangs answered with a 7-0 run of their own to pull within five points, but Apollo scored six of the next 10 points to build a 27-20 halftime advantage.
After that, Muhlenberg County took over.
“We just tried to emphasize ‘Hey, we need to take good shots,’ ” Harper said. “... Destin (Armour) got loose and was able to get to the rim. That made a big difference.”
Armour and Elisabeth Joines combined to score the first nine points of the second half, putting their team ahead by two.
Amber Dunn’s layup with 2:40 left in the third quarter put the E-Gals back on top, 35-34, heading into the final eight minutes.
Neither team could gain an edge early in the fourth quarter, until Jaycee Noffsinger’s 3-pointer gave Muhlenberg County a 42-40 lead with 3:18 remaining — a lead the Lady Mustangs never surrendered.
Shelbie Beatty’s 3 cut the deficit to three points with 51.5 seconds left, but Muhlenberg County made 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
“We just didn’t panic, we kept plugging,” Harper said. “We’d been battling the whole second half. We didn’t blink, basically. We were able to get a four-point lead, and that got us comfortable and made them play from behind for a change there.”
Armour finished with a game-high 25 points for Muhlenberg County, which shot 13-of-37 from the field (35.1%), 3-of-9 from beyond the arc (33.3%) and 22-of-30 free throws (73.3%) with 12 turnovers. Joines added 10 points.
Dunn paced Apollo with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and Daugherty added 12 points. The E-Gals made 15-of-45 shots from the floor (33.3%), 2-of-8 from beyond the arc (25%) and 11-of-12 at the free-throw line (91.6%) with 15 turnovers.
“Just disappointed in our second-half performance,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said, “especially there at the beginning of the third quarter. ... We didn’t match their mental toughness down the stretch, and that’s what we have to do during tournament time. There’s more physical play. They took the bumps and the knocks and they were still able to score or get to the free-throw line, and we didn’t do that.”
APOLLO 15-12-7-9 — 43
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9-11-15-16 — 51
Apollo (43) — Dunn 14, Daugherty 12, Beatty 7, Curry 6, Sanders 4.
Muhlenberg County (51) — Armour 25, Joines 10, Noffsinger 8, Hauslein 5, Stovall 3.
