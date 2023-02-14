Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-best 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Muhlenberg County’s 52-37 girls basketball win over Grayson County on Monday in Leitchfield.

Taylor Wilkins added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (18-9). Sarah-Cate Boggess and Macy Fields dished five and four assists, respectively.

