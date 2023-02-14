Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-best 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Muhlenberg County’s 52-37 girls basketball win over Grayson County on Monday in Leitchfield.
Taylor Wilkins added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (18-9). Sarah-Cate Boggess and Macy Fields dished five and four assists, respectively.
Aryssa Riggs tallied 10 points for Grayson County (11-14).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12 15 12 13 — 52
GRAYSON COUNTY 5 16 3 13 — 37
Muhlenberg County (52) — Stewart 21, T. Wilkins 15, Boggess 6, Duvall 5, Proffitt 3, I. Wilkins 2.
Grayson County (37) — Riggs 10, Blanton 7, Perkins 6, Renfrow 4, VanMeter 4, Bowman 2, Green 2, Jones 2.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 49, APOLLO 45
Abby Sapp scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds as the E-Gals fell at home.
Kennedy Lane and Gizelle Whitlock added 12 points apiece for Apollo (7-21), with Whitlock hauling in nine rebounds. Taraya Thompson hauled in a team-best 12 boards, as well.
Caroline Lucas scored 25 points to pace Breckinridge County (23-5), and Kayleigh Huffines chipped in 11 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 17 13 13 6 — 49
Breckinridge County (45) — Lucas 25, Huffines 11, Grimes 7, Carby 4, Mitcham 2.
Apollo (45) — Sapp 15, Lane 12, Whitlock 12, Lee 4, Thompson 2,
HENDERSON COUNTY 65, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 54
Maddie Hayden and Aubrey Randolph scored 16 points apiece as the Lady Aces fell at the Sportscenter.
Catholic slipped to 18-9 with its fourth straight loss.
Graci Risley led Henderson County (20-4) with 20 points, Shalyn Sprinkles finished with 13 points, Jarie Thomas added 12 points, and Anna Kemp chipped in 11 points.
HENDERSON COUNTY 21 15 12 17 — 65
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 11 8 19 16 — 54
Henderson County (65) — Risley 20, Sprinkles 13, Thomas 12, Kemp 11, Gibson 4, Veal 3, Lacer 2.
Owensboro Catholic (54) — Hayden 16, Randolph 16, Johnson 9, Riley 9, Krampe 2, Riney 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.