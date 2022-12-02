Brooklyn Stewart scored 12 points to lead the Muhlenberg County girls basketball team to a 55-24 win over Whitesville Trinity on Thursday at the Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Makayla Duvall and Aven Proffitt chipped in nine points apiece for the Lady Mustangs (2-0).
Josie Aull finished with a game-best 15 points to pace the Lady Raiders (0-2).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13 16 17 9 — 55
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7 8 4 5 — 24
Muhlenberg County (55) — Stewart 12, Duvall 9, Proffitt 9, T. Wilkins 8, Boggess 7, Fields 7, I. Wilkins 3.
Whitesville Trinity (24) — Aull 15, McDowell 5, McDaniel 2, Payne 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 69, WEBSTER COUNTY 13
Lexie Keelin scored 12 points as the Lady Aces rolled to victory in Dixon.
Hailee Johnson and Katie Riney added 11 points apiece for Catholic (2-0).
Hannah Yates scored nine points for Webster County (1-1).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 23 13 11 — 61
WEBSTER COUNTY 2 7 3 1 — 13
Owensboro Catholic (61) — Le. Keelin 12, Johnson 11, Riney 11, La. Keelin 8, C. Marston 5, Grant 4, A. Marston 4, Davis 2, Hayden 2, Krampe 2.
Webster County (13) — Yates 9, Shepherd 2, Dunn 1, Rakestraw 1.
SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 66, HANCOCK COUNTY 56
Ella House recorded 18 point and 10 rebounds as the Lady Hornets fell in Hawesville.
Bailey Poole added 17 points and four assists for Hancock County (1-1), and Lily Roberts gabbed seven rebounds.
Haley Britton scored 25 points for South Spencer (7-1), Molly Schultz added 12 points, Briley Burns had 11 points, and Sofi Young chipped in 10 points.
SOUTH SPENCER 21 17 14 14 — 66
HANCOCK COUNTY 18 8 16 14 — 56
South Spencer (66) — Britton 25, Schulte 12, Burns 11, Young 10, Shourds 4, Puckett 2, Shelton 2.
Hancock County (56) — House 18, Poole 17, Morris 6, Gay 4, Keown 4, Li. Roberts 4, La. Roberts 3.
BOYS OHIO COUNTY 68, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 42
Elijah Decker scored 20 points to pace the Eagles in Hartford.
Parker Culbertson finished with 14 points for Ohio County (1-1), Cooper Allen added 11 points, and Carter Young scored 10 points.
Jackson Lee led Breck County (0-2) with 13 points.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 12 11 10 9 — 42
OHIO COUNTY 19 11 17 21 — 68
Breckinridge County (42) — Lee 13, Barr 7, Rogers 6, Burnett 5, Henning 5, Carman 3, Taul 3.
Ohio County (68) — Decker 20, Culbertson 14, Allen 11, Young 10, Lindsey 8, Kennedy 6, Morse 2.
