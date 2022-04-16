Taylor Wilkins went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a triple and six runs batted in to lead Muhlenberg County to a 17-1 three-inning softball victory over McLean County on Friday in Greenville.
Macy Cotton drove in three runs for the Lady Mustangs (5-6), while Jaycee Phillips finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI and Joshlynn Noe was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
McLean County (0-11) plated a run in the top of the first inning and finished with three hits.
McLEAN COUNTY 100 — 1 3 1
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 98x — 17 10 0
WP-Av. Carver. 2B-Phillips 2, Noe (Mu.). 3B-T. Wilkins (Mu.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.