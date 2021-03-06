Sarah-Cate Boggess scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Muhlenberg County High School to a 45-35 girls’ basketball victory over Trigg County on Friday in Greenville.
The Lady Mustangs (2-10) outscored Trigg County 17-7 in the second quarter and held on for the win.
Marleigh Reynolds scored 12 points to pace the Lady Wildcats (8-11).
TRIGG COUNTY 6-7-7-15 — 35
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7-17-7-14 — 45
Trigg County (35) — Reynolds 12, Phillips 9, Noffsinger 7, Grubbs 4, Barbee 3.
Muhlenberg County (45) — Boggess 18, Browning 8, Lynn 7, Noffsinger 6, Stewart 4, Fields 2.
LATE THURSDAY BOWLING GREEN 57, APOLLO 43
Zoe Floyd finished with 11 points and eight rebounds as the E-Gals fell at home.
Amaya Curry and Kassidy Daugherty scored 10 points apiece for Apollo (8-5), with Curry adding four assists.
Meadow Tisdale scored 23 points to pace the Lady Purples (10-10), and LynKaylah James chipped in 12 points.
BOWLING GREEN 17-12-9-19 — 57
APOLLO 7-13-14-9 — 43
Bowling Green (57) — Tisdale 23, James 12, Gray 8, Bennett 6, Bailey 5, Huskey 3.
Apollo (43) — Floyd 11, Curry 10, Daugherty 10, Beatty 5, Dant 4, Carter 2, Lee 1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL McLEAN COUNTY 80, PLEASANT VIEW CHRISTIAN (IND.) 60
Brady Dame poured in 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Cougars’ victory in Calhoun.
Andrew Brackett posted 15 points with 10 boards for McLean County (16-5), and Jaxon Floyd added 14 points.
Trey Miller scored 23 points and Kaden Wagler had 14 for Pleasant View (15-2).
PLEASANT VIEW 17-16-10-17 — 60
McLEAN COUNTY 18-20-23-19 — 80
Pleasant View (60) — Miller 23, Wagler 14, Stoll 8, Graber 8, Knepp 7.
McLean County (80) — Dame 31, Brackett 15, Floyd 14, Durbin 6, Larkin 5, Hampton 4, Lee 1.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 79, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 45
Nash Divine scored 18 points to lead five Mustangs in double figures during a win in Mortons Gap.
Asher Carver finished with 14 points, Cole Vincent recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds, Brayden Lovan added 11 points, and Alex Johnston chipped in 10 points as Muhlenberg County (14-1) won its 11th consecutive contest.
Marcus Eaves scored 14 points for the Storm (4-8).
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 21-13-23-22 — 79
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 6-11-13-15 — 45
Muhlenberg County (79) — Divine 18, Carver 14, Vincent 13, Lovan 11, Johnston 10, Summers 6, McCoy 3, Rose 2, Moore 2.
Hopkins County Central (45) — Eaves 14, Skeen 8, Weldon 6, Peyton 6, Hall 4, Morris 4, Martin 2, Jones 1.
GREENWOOD 75, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 62
Brian Griffith scored 23 points, and Ji Webb tallied 15 points with 10 rebounds, as the Aces fell at the Sportscenter.
With the loss, Catholic slipped to 14-6.
Cade Stinnett led the Gators (12-10) with 31 points, Aaron Brown scored 16 points, and Marc Grant finished with 14 points.
GREENWOOD 20-28-13-14 — 75
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 20-13-16-13 — 62
Greenwood (75) — C. Stinnett 31, Brown 16, Grant 14, Raymer 6, Howard 4, Buchanon 4.
Owensboro Catholic (62) — Griffith 23, Webb 15, Gray 9, Scales 9, McFarland 6.
