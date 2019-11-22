Muhlenberg County, coming off a district championship and an appearance in the 3rd Region Tournament semifinals, remains the girls' basketball team to beat in the 10th District under veteran coach Mike Harper.
Ohio County, meanwhile, is hoping to build on the 21-10 record it fashioned last season. The Lady Eagles were upset by McLean County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament.
Despite a 14-17 record in 2018-19, the Lady Cougars have newfound confidence and momemtum after appearing in last season's regional tournament at the Sportscenter.
McLEAN COUNTY
A trio of juniors will figure prominently in the Lady Cougars' success this season -- Makena Rush (12 ppg, 12 rpg), Bailie Walker (11 ppg, 8 rpg) and Kamryn McMahon (8 ppg, 4 rpg).
"We have a strong junior group, and these three will lead our offense," McLean County coach Arlando Johnson said. "If they produce, we will have success.
"We return our entire team and, of course, that will be a big plus."
Johnson said the cohesiveness of a veteran group should be an advantage for the Lady Cougars.
"Our strength will be our experience, as we have all seen it together," he said. "We want to play a faster pace, a style that will allow us to get easy scoring opportunities.
"Makena must be a force on both ends of the floor, we must create easy baskets, and we must score from the 3-point line, the lane and from the foul line -- our defense will be solid.
"We want to win district and beat Muhlenberg. They're the gold standard (in the10th District), so we must beat them to reach our goals."
MUHLENBERG COUNTY
The Mustangs will be led by one of the region's best all-around players in 5-foot-9 senior point guard Destin Armour, who averaged 15 points, six rebounds and five assists per game as a junior.
"She runs the show for us," Harper has said of Armour. "She sees the court so well and makes good decisions with the basketball. She's a true floor leader in every sense of the term."
Two other double-digit scorers return -- 5-11 senior forward Elisabeth Joines (11 ppg, 6 rpg) and 5-5 senior guard Grace Hauslein (11 ppg, 3 apg, 3 rpg).
Also expected to make an impact are 5-9 junior forward Alyssa Browning, 5-8 freshman guard-forward Mary-Cate Boggess and 5-5 junior guard Chloe Lynn.
"We'll be an uptempo, fastbreak style of team employing pressure defense," Harper said. "Our goal is to compete with the best teams in our region when tournament time comes around.
"We need to stay healthy, consistently keep the scoreboard moving and do a good job of rebounding."
OHIO COUNTY
The Lady Eagles sat 20-6 entering the final week of the regular season, but dropped four of their final five games down the stretch, including the 10th District Tournament opener to McLean County.
Nonetheless, Ohio County has much to build on leading into the new season.
"We have a very tough schedule, especially early on," Lady Eagles coach Matt Brigance said. "We feel like we can compete with anyone and just want to continue to get better and be playing our best basketball at the end of the season."
Top returnees include junior guard Kelsey Kennedy (13 ppg, 5.4 rpg).
"She's our primary ballhandler," Brigance said of Kennedy, "and one of our better defenders and rebounders."
Also back is senior Katie Probus (4.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg), along with sophomore interior players Heaven Vanover (7 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Rain Embry (6.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg) and Camden Sandefur (2.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg). Sophomore guard Ella Gaddis is also expected to make an impact.
"The keys for us will be to outrebound our opponent, get better with our decision-making and, of course, make shots."
