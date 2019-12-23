Elisabeth Joines scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Muhlenberg County High School capture a 54-51 victory over DuPont Manual in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament on Sunday inMount Washington.
Destin Armour added 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Lady Mustangs (8-2). Grace Hauslein added 10 points.
Jakayla Thomson scored 12 points to pace Manual (7-2), with Kennedy Lee and Daisha White posting 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Muhlenberg County returns to action Monday with a 3 p.m. matchup against Louisville Butler.
DuPONT MANUAL 10-17-10-14 -- 51
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 12-14-14-14 -- 54
DuPont Manual (51) -- Thomson 12, Lee 11, White 10, Littlefield 6, Tolbert 6, Stroud 4, Riley 2.
Muhlenberg County (54) -- Joines 19, Armour 17, Hauslein 10, Boggess 4, Nofsinger 4.
APOLLO 74, WEST CREEK (TENN.) 23
Kassidy Daugherty scored a game-high 20 points and dished out five assists to lead the E-Gals at the Russellville Food Bank Classic.
Amber Dunn recorded 15 points and a team-best eight rebounds for Apollo (6-3).
The E-Gals play again Saturday when they host Ohio County.
WEST CREEK 4-6-4-9 -- 23
APOLLO 27-26-13-8 -- 74
West Creek (25) -- Buckner 7, Barnes 6, Chuewuemera 4, Parres 4, Woodman 2.
Apollo (74) -- Daugherty 20, Dunn 15, Frizzell 8, Floyd 6, Rowan 6, Beatty 5, Bullington 4, Curry 4, Sanders 4, Rhodes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.