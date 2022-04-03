Joshlynn Noe went 4-for-5 and scored two runs, and Josie Davis went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs to lead Muhlenberg County to a 14-7 win over Whitesville Trinity at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede on Saturday in Greenville.
Abry Carver went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Muhlenberg County (4-6), Macy Cotton finished 2-for-4 with two runs, Charly Roberson and Jaycee Phillips were added two hits and two runs each, and Taylor Wilkins added a pair of hits.
Cassidy Morris went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Raiders (6-4). Allie Graham added a pair of RBIs, as well.
In other matchups Saturday, Muhlenberg County fell 5-4 to Calloway County and 8-0 to Logan County.
Trinity also topped Calloway County 12-5 and fell 9-3 to Logan County.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 000 214 0 — 7 7 9
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 623 102 X — 14 19 2
WP-Av. Carter. LP-Graham. 2B-Davis 2 (M), Morris (T).
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9, EDMONSON COUNTY 1
Tyranda Stuart went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs in the Lady Aces’ win at Parents Park.
Addison Tignor went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Catholic (6-4), Abbie Dukate was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Bailey Hamilton and Lilli Grant added two hits each. Camille Conkright also scored twice.
Taylor Minyard had two hits for Edmonson County (2-6).
EDMONSON COUNTY 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 131 211 x — 9 13 3
WP-Hatchett. LP-Norris. 2B- Conkright, Ba. Hamilton, Stuart, Ad. Tignor (OC).
