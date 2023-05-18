Muhlenberg County captured its third consecutive district title with a 9-3 victory over Ohio County in the 10th District Tournament finale Wednesday night in Greenville.
Josie Davis drilled a home run, drove in four batters and struck out four batters in the circle to lead the Lady Mustangs (16-9), while Joshlynn Noe scored three times and added an RBI. Taylor Wilkins finished 2-for-4 with a run, Sophia Wilkins was 2-for-4, and Abry Carver and Ava Carver each scored a run in the win.
Hadlee Canty went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Ohio County (10-18), while Kelsie Kirkpatrick was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Halley Patton added a double and an RBI, as well.
Davis, Noe and Abry Carver were named to the All-10th District Team for Muhlenberg County, while Graves and Patton earned all-district honors for Ohio County.
Both teams will advance to the 3rd Region Tournament.
OHIO COUNTY 002 100 0 — 3 7 5
MUHLENBERG CO. 220 500 x — 9 10 3
WP-Davis. LP-Graves. 2B-Kirkpatrick, Patton (O). HR-Davis (M), Canty (O).
BASEBALL 10TH DISTRICT MUHLENBERG CO. 10, OHIO COUNTY 2
The Mustangs won their first district championship since 2017 with a win in Greenville.
Muhlenberg County improved to 20-12, while Ohio County slipped to 16-15.
Both teams will advance to the upcoming 3rd Region Tournament.
