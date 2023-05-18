Muhlenberg County captured its third consecutive district title with a 9-3 victory over Ohio County in the 10th District Tournament finale Wednesday night in Greenville.

Josie Davis drilled a home run, drove in four batters and struck out four batters in the circle to lead the Lady Mustangs (16-9), while Joshlynn Noe scored three times and added an RBI. Taylor Wilkins finished 2-for-4 with a run, Sophia Wilkins was 2-for-4, and Abry Carver and Ava Carver each scored a run in the win.

