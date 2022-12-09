OWESPTS-12-09-22 DC GIRLS FEATURE

Daviess County’s Briley Henry shoots over Hancock County’s Kendra Keown during Tuesday’s game at DCHS.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Before the 2022-23 high school basketball campaign began, the Daviess County girls were working to find the next batch of Lady Panthers to step up and contribute. Just a few games into the season, that group is already starting to take shape.

DC is off to a 2-1 start to the year following Tuesday’s win, in which 12 different players touched the floor. The Lady Panthers topped Hancock County 63-48, and in the process gave second-year coach Stephen Haile a good look at some of his lineup options and personnel.

