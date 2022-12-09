Before the 2022-23 high school basketball campaign began, the Daviess County girls were working to find the next batch of Lady Panthers to step up and contribute. Just a few games into the season, that group is already starting to take shape.
DC is off to a 2-1 start to the year following Tuesday’s win, in which 12 different players touched the floor. The Lady Panthers topped Hancock County 63-48, and in the process gave second-year coach Stephen Haile a good look at some of his lineup options and personnel.
“Some of that is we haven’t had any JV games,” Haile said. “Sometimes you see some stuff in practice, so you don’t really know what you got in some of these younger kids.
“We’re still trying to develop a little bit more of a bench. We’ve got our top six or so that we got right now that got some experience, and after that, we’re looking for some other kids, and I think we might have found some (Tuesday night). And hopefully we got some others that can come back from injury before the season’s over.”
On the year, senior guard Adylan Ayer paces the Lady Panthers with 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, but the remainder of DC’s production is very much a team-wide effort.
Nine players have appeared in all three outings, with five posting 6.7 points per game or better: Ayer, sophomore forward Zoey Beehn (8.7), sophomore guard Emme Roberts (7.7), freshman guard Briley Henry (7.3) and senior forward Madison Spurrier (6.7).
Freshman Rachel Moran, senior Margaret Hancock and freshman Molly Hancock are every-game contributors, as well.
With his team’s production, Haile has started to figure out the intricacies of his squad.
“You kind of know who your go-to players are in crunch situations, who needs a little bit of help in certain situations handling the ball if we get in foul trouble,” he said. “You can’t really learn a lot of that in practice because you can’t simulate the type of defense the other team puts out there because of personnel.”
If his players can adapt to taking care of the basketball in tense moments, Haile feels good about his team’s potential for the rest of the season ahead.
“We’re still working on handling the ball in pressure situations,” he said. “Emme’s still learning, she had a good summer for us but she’s still learning a little bit of that point guard responsibility of being able to bring the ball up the floor with a little bit of pressure on you and not getting too antsy and trying to pass before two people come and trap you. She’s getting better — and I knew it was going to be this way because you can’t really simulate in practice — so she’s learning on the go.”
With a versatile group that can play multiple defenses — DC can use multiple zones and, eventually, Haile wants to be able to employ a solid man-to-man strategy — the Lady Panthers are building for what they hope is their first trip out of the 9th District Tournament since 2016.
To get there, though, the Lady Panthers must first get through a schedule that includes Logan County, McCracken County and a pair of holiday tournaments this month, as well as games against their always-tough district opponents.
“The goal is, by the end of the season, to be playing our best basketball,” Haile said. “We got a tough, tough schedule here up until the New Year.
“It’s not going to get any easier. The schedule’s beefed up this year. There aren’t going to be any layups. You’ve got to be ready to go every night, or you’re going to get beat.”
