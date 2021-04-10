Jessie Daniels went 3-for-4 with two doubles and drove in three runs as Daviess County claimed a 6-4 high school softball victory over Boonville on Friday in Boonville, Indiana.
Abby Newman went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice for the Lady Panthers (5-1), and Seana Leibfried went 2-for-4 with a double.
DC starting pitcher Raylee Roby struck out eight batters in 42/3 innings of work, and Greysee Whiteker earned the win in relief.
Randi Jo Pryor went 2-for-3 and clubbed a home run for Boonville (1-2).
BOONVILLE 010-200-1 — 4-5-2
DAVIESS COUNTY 100-023-x — 6-9-2
WP-Whiteker. LP-Arieit. 2B-Daniels 2, Leibfried, A. Newman (DC), Pryor, Purdy (B). HR-Pryor (B).
EDMONSON COUNTY 16, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 5
Macie Aguilar and Sarah Payne each went 2-for-3 with a double as the Lady Raiders fell in five innings in Whitesville.
Trinity (0-6) was victimized by seven errors in the loss.
Alexa Henderson smacked a grand slam to lead the Lady Cats (4-2).
EDMONSON COUNTY 400-57 — 16-9-2
TRINITY 122-00 — 5-8-7
WP-Henderson. LP-Hibbit. 2B-Aguilar, S. Payne (T). HR-Henderson (E).
