With her team trailing by a run, Katie Mewes clubbed a two-run base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to drive host Daviess County to a 6-5 walk-off softball victory against arch-rival Apollo on Thursday night at DCHS.
The line drive to left field scored Hattie Newman and Greysee Whiteker, who reached safely on consecutive fielding errors earlier in the frame. It secured the win for the Lady Panthers, who held an advantage for the majority of the contest before late-surging Apollo took a late lead.
“As we started getting better at-bats, we started getting more runners on base — it was about getting that key hit,” DC coach John Biggs said. “Going into that last inning, we had the heart of our lineup coming up. Our kids battled back and found a way to get on base there, and Mewes came up with the big hit. She’s been able to do that for us a couple times this year.”
Daviess County (7-2, 2-0 in 9th District) built a 3-0 advantage through the first two innings, sparked by a two-run home run over the left-field wall by Millie Roberts in the first stanza. Though the Lady Panthers left the bases loaded at the end of the inning, they pushed ahead for a three-run lead in the second when Roberts hit an RBI single to drive in Newman, who got on with a double.
Following two scoreless innings, Apollo (1-9, 0-2) finally struck in the top of the fifth.
Morgan Frizzell sliced her team’s deficit to one run with a two-RBI base hit, but DC responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI double by Jessie Daniels.
In the top of the sixth, however, Sydney Saalwaechter crushed a three-run home run to center field — driving Apollo to a 6-5 advantage.
The Lady Panthers were unable to answer in the bottom of the sixth, but after a three-up, three-down inning by Apollo in the top of the seventh, DC’s bats did just enough to capture the walk-off victory.
“We played well enough to win, and if we make a couple plays, we do,” E-Gals coach Stephen Julian said. “Credit goes to them for getting the hits they needed in the last inning. We competed and gave ourselves a chance to win.”
Roberts led the Lady Panthers offensively, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Mewes added two RBIs, and Newman plated two runs. Though Whiteker earned the pitching win in relief, Raylee Roby struck out nine batters, scattered nine hits and allowed five runs in the no-decision start.
Nine different batters recorded hits for Apollo, which got a team-high three RBIs and two runs from Saalwaechter, with two RBIs from Frizzell. Emmie Bullington struck out five batters while giving up seven hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings of relief.
“I commend them on battling back and coming back,” Biggs said of his players. “Defensively, though, we’ve got to shore up some things. As the season goes along, we’ve got to be able to make routine plays. We talk about it every day — make all the routine plays, and then someone’s going to step up and make a really nice play for us.”
Apollo returns to action Monday with a road contest at South Spencer (Ind.), while DC travels to Greenwood on Tuesday.
APOLLO 000 023 0 — 5 9 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 210 010 2 — 6 8 0
WP-Whiteker. LP-Bullington. 2B-A. Newman, Daniels (DC), Palmer (A). HR-Roberts (DC), Saalwaechter (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.