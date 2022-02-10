The Lady Panthers’ second-half defensive changes paid off Wednesday night, as Daviess County edged Owensboro for a 47-44 girls high school basketball victory at the OHS gymnasium.
After watching Lady Devils leading scorer Alyrica Hughes rack up 11 of her game-high 16 points in the first half, DC switched to a zone defense and even a box-and-one later in the game — utilizing freshman Emme Roberts in an effort to slow down the sophomore guard. DC’s offense began picking up steam, as well, as the Lady Panthers (14-10, 2-3 in 9th District) overcame a double-digit first-half deficit in the process.
“It was a little different than the first time we played,” DCHS coach Stephen Haile said afterward. “They shot the ball really well the whole basketball game, so we had to change up what we were doing — more zone and some junk, too, to try to contain (Hughes). She was having a nice game. She was getting into the lane too easy.
“(Roberts) is pretty quick and a good defensive player, so she did a good job. Players stepped up at the end and made big free throws. We took better shots tonight and executed down the stretch, that’s what we really stress at practice. I was proud of that.”
Owensboro (13-12, 1-4) built a six-point lead after the first quarter before racing out to a 25-15 advantage following Unique Carter-Swanagan’s conventional three-point play with 4:37 before halftime, but DC closed the frame on a 10-2 run — pulling within two points at intermission.
“At halftime, I felt like we had the momentum,” Haile said. “The second quarter, we caught back up to them. They were up 10 or so on us and we cut it to two. Felt pretty good about it going into half.
“We just tried to make them make more decisions passing the ball through the zone and shoot outside shots, which isn’t their strength.”
The Lady Panthers carried their newfound momentum into the second half, outscoring the Lady Devils 14-7 in the third period. DC closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run, carrying a 39-34 advantage into the final eight minutes.
A three-point play by Lizy Phillips and a 3-pointer from Lindsey Gibson helped trim the Lady Devils’ deficit to one point, and Hughes sank a pair of foul shots to give OHS a 44-43 lead with 3:14 left. DC took the lead on a pair of free throws from Madison Spurrier with 54 seconds left, and Ayer added two more foul shots for a three-point lead with 14.4 seconds to play.
Owensboro had a chance to send the game to overtime with a 3 at the other end but couldn’t get the shot to drop.
“It was a fight that we expected,” Lady Devils coach Jansen Locher said. “We didn’t execute the way that we need to down the stretch, and that falls on me as the coach. We still had a chance at the end. We still got a good look, it just didn’t fall. That’s the way district games go, so we’ve just got to put it behind us and get ready for Catholic on Friday.
“They gave us some different looks. We were a guard short tonight, which helps a lot with ballhandling. We were playing bigger lineups, playing slower and trying to adjust to it. When we got out in transition, good things usually happen. They switched up defenses a couple of times and stifled us.”
Ayer led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Spurrier posted 12 points and Lily Hoagland added 11. DC shot 17-of-39 from the field for 43.5%, 5-of-11 from 3-point range for 45.5% and 10-of-14 free throws for 71.4% with 12 turnovers.
In addition to Hughes, OHS also got 11 points from Carter-Swanagan. The Lady Devils made 16-of-42 shots for 38%, 5-of-16 from beyond the arc for 31.3% and 7-of-12 foul shots for 58.3% with nine turnovers.
Both teams return to district action Friday, with DC traveling to face Apollo and OHS playing Owensboro Catholic at the Sportscenter.
DAVIESS COUNTY 13 12 14 8 — 47
OWENSBORO 20 7 7 10 — 44
Daviess County (47) — Ayer 14, Spurrier 12, Hoagland 11, Mewes 8, Beehn 2.
Owensboro (44) — Hughes 16, Carter-Swanagan 11, Gibson 9, Hogg 3, Phillips 3, Worth 2.
