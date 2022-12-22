The Daviess County High School girls basketball team started finding its rhythm in the second half, but the Lady Panthers’ comeback bid ultimately fell short in a 52-45 loss to Castle (Ind.) in the Independence Bank Kentucky vs. Indiana Classic Wednesday afternoon at the Sportscenter.

After trailing 39-24 following a 3-pointer from Castle’s Kenzie Holderfield with 2:30 left in the third quarter, DC (2-6) regrouped to close the frame on a 9-0 run — pulling to within 39-33 heading into the final eight minutes.

