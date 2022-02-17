Adylan Ayer scored 24 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Daviess County High School girls basketball team to a 59-50 back-and-forth victory against Whitesville Trinity on Wednesday at DCHS.
Ayer’s layup to open the fourth period sparked the Lady Panthers (17-11), who trailed 40-38 after the first three quarters but outscored Trinity 21-10 in the final frame. Ayer was later fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three foul shots to give DC a 49-44 lead with 3:25 remaining, and an offensive rebound and putback by the junior guard extended her team’s advantage to 51-45 with 2:01 left.
Lady Raiders star Cassidy Morris sank 3-of-4 free throws to trim Trinity’s deficit to 53-48 with 48.2 seconds to play, but Ayer made 4-of-6 foul shots down the stretch to seal the win.
“She got to the free-throw line tonight, which is big for her because she shoots like 80%,” DCHS coach Stephen Haile said of Ayer, who made 9-of-11 free throws for the game. “Anytime she can get to the free-throw line, it’s big for us.
“She’s a ferocious offensive rebounder for us, too. She can rebound with the best of them.”
Despite the outcome, however, it was Trinity (12-11) that set the tone early.
The Lady Raiders, who were paced by Morris’s 27 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists, built a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we came out to compete, and that’s what I wanted them to do,” Trinity coach Emily Hernandez said. “Our goal right now is complete, and I felt like we came out ready to do that.
“I felt like we made some critical, bad decisions at the end of the game that cost us, and we didn’t rebound well at the end. So there’s a few things we didn’t do to finish the game, but I’m pleased with the fact that they came ready to play.”
The Lady Panthers opened the second quarter on a 13-0 run, taking a 25-16 lead on Ayer’s layup with 3:23 before halftime. Morris and Josie Aull combined for eight points to bring Trinity within 29-24 at intermission.
Trinity fell behind by eight points early in the third quarter but closed the frame on a 7-0 run to carry a two-point lead into the fourth.
“We’ve just got some mental errors we need to clean up before tournament time,” Haile said. “And (Morris) is a good player — you don’t score 2,500 points and not know how to put the ball in the basket — we just have to do a better job of containing other teams’ best scoring options.”
Lily Hoagland finished with 17 points for the Lady Panthers, who will play Edmonson County Thursday for their third game in three days before facing Apollo in Monday’s 9th District Tournament opener.
DC also celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday, honoring Katie Mewes and Ella Payne for their contributions to the program.
“We’ll enjoy the win tonight and celebrate these two young ladies who have meant a lot to the program over the last four or five years,” Haile said. “We’ll play Edmonson tomorrow and then get ready for Apollo. At that point, it’s win or go home.”
Aull also produced 14 points and four steals for the Lady Raiders, who played their third game in three days. Trinity closes the regular season Friday night at Russellville before taking on Edmonson County in the 12th District Tournament on Monday.
“I want them to clean up their turnovers and clean up their rebounds, and then I want them to continue to compete just like they’ve been doing,” Hernandez said. “We’ve been doing well in the last five or six games, and that’s what I want them to continue to do.”
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 16 8 16 10 — 50
DAVIESS COUNTY 12 17 9 21 — 59
Whitesville Trinity (50) — Morris 27, Aull 14, Hibbitt 3, Hatfield 2, McDowell 2, Payne 2.
Daviess County (59) — Ayer 24, Hoagland 17, Beehn 6, Spurrier 6, Mewes 2, Payne 2, Roberts 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.