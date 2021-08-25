The Owensboro High School volleyball team surged ahead early, but Daviess County remained poised under pressure and captured three straight sets to take a 3-1 district victory over the Lady Devils on Tuesday night at DCHS.
The Lady Panthers (6-1, 1-0 in 9th District) won 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 after weathering the early storm from OHS.
“The first set kind of stunned us a little bit,” DCHS coach Tyla Bailey said afterward. “Definitely, Owensboro has a lot of young talent and they really took it to us. Props to them for doing that, but I’m proud of the way my girls rallied together, and we pulled through when it mattered.”
The Lady Devils (5-3, 0-1) led 12-4 in the first set, but DC scored 14 of the next 19 points to claim an 18-17 advantage. From there, however, OHS scored three straight points and held off the Lady Panthers down the stretch.
“We did come out pretty strong,” Lady Devils coach Melissa Hibbs said. “The first game, we limited our errors. The second through fourth sets, we had some unforced errors — missed serves and things like that — that we need to eliminate to beat teams like that. But I feel good. We’re going to go to the drawing board tomorrow, and we’ll be ready for next time.”
Another quick start in the second set had OHS out to an 8-2 advantage, but DC was able to respond and sustain its focus throughout the game. With the score tied at 21 points apiece, DC won four of the set’s final five points for the win.
The Lady Panthers led wire-to-wire in the third set, capturing a six-point lead on three different occasions — including the final margin.
DC trailed briefly early in the fourth set, and both teams traded scores midway through until the Lady Panthers pulled in front for a 21-15 advantage. OHS got to within two points behind a 5-0 run, but DC held on for the set victory and overall win.
“We’re definitely a team that has to build momentum,” Bailey said. “We’ve always been the type of team where we dig a hole early. ... They pulled through, and mentally they proved they could get it done. I think just working together as a team led to success.”
Josie Newcom paced DC’s offense with 20 kills, along with six digs and three aces. Lexi Owen finished with 52 assists to go with two kills, two blocks, three digs and two aces.
“She’s definitely an all-around player,” Bailey said of Newcom. “She’s very smart when it comes to placement, and she could execute just about anything. We knew going into it that we had to change our tempo in order to beat this team, and Josie and Lexi really connected, and they were able to do that.”
Adylan Ayer and Mary Grace Hill added 11 kills apiece for DC, with Ayer also producing four blocks and two digs. Other contributions for the Lady Panthers came from Kayla Clark (11 digs, two aces); Sydney DeRossitt (six kills); Keleigh Payne (five kills); and Taylor Roberts (four digs).
Owensboro was paced by Mia Covington and Brooklyn Williams, who recorded 10 kills apiece. Covington added 12 assists and four digs, and Williams tallied seven blocks with six digs. Maya Joska finished with 17 assists, 14 digs, 10 blocks and eight kills.
The Lady Devils also got quality production from Hannah Ashley (11 digs); Chase Mather (11 digs, four kills); Addie McDaniel (two digs); Kennedy Thompson (18 digs, two assists); and Addie Travis (six kills, two blocks).
“We knew coming in that it was going to be a long night,” Hibbs said. “Daviess County’s a strong team. We felt good coming in. I feel like we have the talent to compete with anybody throughout the region, and I think we proved that a little bit tonight — we’re going to battle to the end, and we’re going to fight.”
OHS returns to action when it hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday, while DC visits Bowling Green.
